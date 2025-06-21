With the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaching, the Chicago Cubs are in the thick of the National League Central race and poised for their first postseason run in years. However, to sustain their momentum and address roster needs—especially on the pitching front—the front office must consider moving certain veterans who still hold value on the open market. Here are three active Cubs who should be on the trade block to maximize the club’s chances this season and beyond.

Ryan Pressly is the Veteran Reliever with Value

Ryan Pressly arrived in Chicago expecting to anchor the bullpen, but his performance has been uneven throughout 2025. Pressly lost his closer role after a disastrous outing against the Giants in May, with Daniel Palencia and others stepping up in high-leverage situations. While Pressly has shown flashes of his old form, stringing together several scoreless appearances, his 1.75 WHIP and persistent struggles to keep runners off base have made him expendable, especially with the Cubs’ bullpen depth improving as the season progresses.

At 36, Pressly’s track record and playoff experience still make him attractive to contenders seeking late-inning stability. His contract, while not insignificant, is palatable for teams desperate for bullpen help. For the Cubs, dealing Pressly could net a useful prospect or a controllable arm, while also freeing up a roster spot for a younger reliever or a deadline acquisition. With the Cubs’ focus on shoring up their pitching staff for a playoff push, moving Pressly is a logical step that aligns with both short- and long-term goals.

Jameson Taillon the Reliable Starter with Trade Appeal

Jameson Taillon is another veteran whose name should be circulating in trade discussions. Under contract through 2027, Taillon offers stability and experience to a rotation, attributes that are highly valued by teams on the fringe of contention. While his numbers this season have been solid, the Cubs’ rotation features emerging arms and could benefit from an infusion of younger talent or offensive depth in exchange for Taillon’s services.

Jameson Taillon now has a 2.36 ERA at Wrigley Field since the start of 2024.

Taillon’s durability and postseason experience make him a prime candidate for teams looking to bolster their starting staff for the stretch run. The Cubs, meanwhile, would be wise to capitalize on his value while his performance is steady and before his contract becomes more burdensome. Trading Taillon could bring back a package that includes a near-MLB-ready prospect or a controllable bat, both of which would help Chicago address immediate needs and maintain flexibility for future roster construction.

Nico Hoerner the High-Value Infielder with Two Years of Control

Nico Hoerner, the Cubs’ versatile infielder, is perhaps the most intriguing trade chip on the roster. Signed through 2027, Hoerner has established himself as a reliable defender and a consistent presence at the plate. His combination of contact skills, speed, and defensive versatility makes him a coveted asset for teams seeking to upgrade their infield for a playoff push.

While trading Hoerner would be a bold move, the Cubs have infield depth and could use his value to address more pressing needs, such as pitching or outfield power. Hoerner’s two years of team control after 2025 would increase the return in any deal, potentially netting the Cubs a significant prospect haul or an impact player ready to contribute immediately. With the front office signaling a willingness to listen on players with multiple years of control, Hoerner stands out as a player whose value may never be higher.

The Cubs’ front office, led by Jed Hoyer, has made it clear that the team will be aggressive in seeking upgrades at the deadline, especially on the mound. With the offense and defense performing at a high level, the focus is on adding pitching depth to solidify the team’s postseason aspirations. However, to make meaningful additions, the Cubs must be willing to part with veterans who can bring back legitimate assets.

Pressly, Taillon, and Hoerner each represent different types of trade value: a veteran reliever with playoff pedigree, a mid-rotation starter with years of control, and a young infielder with All-Star potential. By exploring deals involving these players, the Cubs can address immediate needs, add organizational depth, and set themselves up for sustained success in 2025 and beyond.

As the July 31 deadline approaches, expect the Cubs to be at the center of trade rumors, and don’t be surprised if these three names are leading the conversation. The right moves could be the difference between a fleeting playoff appearance and a deep October run. The Cubs’ willingness to make tough decisions at the deadline could define the trajectory of this season and the next several years. By leveraging the trade value of Pressly, Taillon, and Hoerner, Chicago can position itself as a true contender—not just for 2025, but for the long-term future of the franchise