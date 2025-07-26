The Chicago Cubs came into their crosstown series against the Chicago White Sox as the heavy favorites, as the Cubs have established themselves as World Series contenders while the White Sox have struggled to remain competitive once again in 2025. However, that didn't matter when the two teams took the field for the opening game of the three-game set, as the White Sox dominated in a 12-5 win.

Cubs ace Shota Imanaga took the bump for the visitors and had one of the worst games of his entire career. He made it through just three full innings of work, giving up 12 hits and seven earned runs on 85 pitches. Imanaga didn't give up a walk, but he only was able to strike out two batters in the game.

After the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn't hold back when talking about his star pitcher's performance, via Marquee Sports Network.

"He just didn't have anything tonight, and they made him pay for it." Shota Imanaga allowed 7 ER in 3.0 IP. pic.twitter.com/Cn38Cvg33Y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2025

“He just didn't have anything tonight and they made him pay for it,” Counsell said. “Stuff wasn't crisp. It wasn't good.”

Imanaga wasn't quite as hard on himself, but he dissected his poor performance after the game as well.

Shota Imanaga speaks on his outing tonight. pic.twitter.com/7iNbnMZma3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2025

” I need to work on my skills,” Imanaga said, through an interpreter. “I've had that in the past where maybe physically I don't feel 100% or at my A-game, but I still manage to figure out ways to compete. Tonight, the opposition just came out on top. I just need to figure out a way to work on that.”

Imanaga drops to 7-4 with this loss, but his season-long numbers are still excellent. He entered the game with a 2.40 ERA in 13 starts, so they will still look pretty good even after this disastrous performance.

The Cubs still have two more cracks at their crosstown rivals over the weekend in the Crosstown Classic, and will be favored to win both games and come out on top in the series even after dropping the first game on Friday night. However, they will need to bring their best in order to beat a White Sox team that has shockingly been one of the hottest units in Major League Baseball since returning from the All-Star break.