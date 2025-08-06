The Chicago Cubs were in control of the National League Central for the majority of the season. However, Craig Counsell's team was finally unseated by the Milwaukee Brewers after the All-Star Break. Now, the Cubs face a deficit after a disappointing showing against the Cincinnati Reds. However, veteran infielder Justin Turner is confident that everything will take care of itself.

Turner provided Chicago with heroics in their win on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. His home run gave the Cubs a series win, but most experts' focus is on the Brewers surpassing them in their division. Milwaukee has been on a tear since the All-Star break and sit in the drivers seat. MLB.com's Jordan Bastian spoke with Turner about the team's mindset.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in looking ahead and scoreboard watching,” Turner said. “Watching the scoreboard, seeing what other teams are doing isn’t going to help us. We’ve got to take care of the stuff that we can take care of, and at the end of the year we’ll be in a good spot.”

Counsell's team has benefited from the addition of Turner last offseason. He is no longer the offensive threat that he used to be, but the former All-Star is a consistent presence in the clubhouse. His leadership has helped a Cubs team led by young stars find balance this season. When he got his opportunity, the former World Series champion stepped up.

Even though they have some ground to make up, the race in the NL Central is far from over. The Brewers are without Jackson Chourio for the foreseeable future, opening the door for Chicago to retake the top spot.

Regardless of what happens, the Cubs figure to be a premier playoff team this fall. If his teammates heed his words, Turner and the rest of Chicago's roster should be just fine. Counsell's team has a lot to work on if they want to put their showing against the Reds behind them.