The Chicago Cubs entered their three-game series having won six of the last seven games. Chicago swept the Los Angeles Angels as Kyle Tucker busted out of slump with three home runs and seven RBI. But the Cubs fell apart in San Francisco suffering their first series sweep of the season.

Hoping to salvage the final game of the series against the Giants, Chicago lost a heartbreaker on Thursday. With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jung Hoo Lee faced Cubs closer Daniel Palencia with one out and runners on first and second. Lee slapped a walk-off single to right, giving the Giants the 4-3 win and a three-game sweep.

Following the loss, manager Craig Counsell summed up his team’s performance against San Francisco. “Look, we’ve got to score more… In this series, we didn’t help our pitching staff out enough by getting some runs on the board,” Counsell said, per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.

Cubs get swept on Giants walk-off

The Cubs were unable to get going offensively against the Giants, failing to score more than three runs in any game. Chicago was outscored 21-8 over the three-game series. It’s an especially disappointing outcome after a strong offensive showing against the Angels. The Cubs outscored Los Angeles 19-6 in a three-game sweep.

Thursday’s loss wasted a quality start from Shota Imanaga. The second-year starter allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven innings. Giants starter Logan Webb matched Imanaga with three runs over seven innings.

However, San Francisco’s bullpen held up, keeping the Cubs off the scoreboard after Webb left the game. The Cubs could not match them as Palencia gave up the winning run on three hits in the ninth.

Chicago has been consistent all season. Not only is this the first series sweep the team has endured in 2025, it’s the first time the team has lost three straight games since June. But offensive inconsistency has been an issue as the season wears on. Tucker had been mired in a month-long slump, hitting .160 with no extra-base hits.

The All-Star right fielder was benched and, with his hand fracture healed, Tucker has responded. Since returning to the lineup, he’s slashing .304/.385/.730 with three home runs and seven RBI in six games.

The Cubs still hope to shock the Brewers by winning the NL Central despite trailing Milwaukee by 6.5 games. Regardless, Chicago is likely playoff bound as the team leads the NL Wild Card race.