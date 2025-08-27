Future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander earned his first home win of the season and also moved into ninth place on the all-time strikeouts list, but Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson did provide a terrific highlight of his own in Tuesday night's 5-2 loss. The two-time Gold Glove winner made a diving play on a Rafael Devers ground ball in the seventh inning, throwing out the star slugger from a seated position, via Marquee Sports Network.

The Atlanta Braves obviously hoped Swanson would evolve into a more consistent hitter when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, but they also understood that the Kennesaw, Georgia native's elite defense would raise his floor to a comfortable level. He displayed that trait to full effect en route to the franchise's 2021 World Series victory and he continues to make a big impact in the middle infield for the Cubs.

Can Dansby Swanson become a true two-way force for Cubs?

The 31-year-old is not quite the defensive metrics darling he has been in years past, but he is still a difference-maker at short. Swanson has seven defensive runs saved and two outs above average this season, per FanGraphs, forming one of the great fielding duos in baseball alongside second baseman and fellow Gold Glover Nico Hoerner. The two-time All-Star's ability to make fantastic plays like the one he pulled off against the Giants could be crucial in the MLB playoffs.

Fundamental soundness is magnified in October. When there is less room for error, dependable defense shines brightly. However, the Cubs will also ask Dansby Swanson to come through at the dish when necessary. Although he has hit a respectable 18 home runs through 129 games — closing in on fourth season with 20 or more dingers — his overall offensive numbers leave something to be desired.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk in Oracle Park, Swanson is now batting .246 with a .297 on-base percentage, .405 slugging percentage and .701 OPS. If he can give a little more with his bat, then this squad should pose great danger to the rest of the National League this postseason. First and foremost, though, Chicago (76-56) trusts him to spark momentum with his glove.

Swanson's next gem will ideally come in a Cubbies victory. They get back at it on Wednesday, starting at 9:45 p.m. ET.