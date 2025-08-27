On Tuesday morning, the entire world paused to congratulate 14-time Grammy Award-winning pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce on their engagement — with the power couple being one step closer to tying the knot. It was in 2023 when the relationship began to take shape, and now, the whole globe is celebrating this ever-blossoming romance. Even Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell couldn't hide how happy he was for the two.

Prior to the Cubs' 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network asked the manager about his thoughts on the biggest news item of the day, and surely enough, he was in the loop — an honorary Swiftie who wishes nothing but the best for the newly-engaged couple.

“I heard the news, yeah. I'm very happy for Taylor and Travis. I wish them the best and long times of happiness,” Counsell told McGregor, drawing a vociferous laugh in the process, via @WatchMarquee on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am very happy for Taylor and Travis … I wish them the best and long times of happiness." Craig Counsell congratulates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/O1274cyNEE — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 27, 2025

It was on September 2023 when Kelce began making his move on Swift, being in attendance for a stop at Arrowhead, the Chiefs' home stadium, in the pop star's Eras Tour. It's not quite clear if the Cubs manager had been keeping tabs on the couple for that long, but one thing's for sure: this development is so big that even the far reaches of the sports world know of it and are happy for the two.

Alas, Swift and Kelce's engagement didn't seem to bring much luck to the Cubs, if their Tuesday night loss is any indication. Perhaps this is so because Swift hails from Pennsylvania, potentially making her a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Meanwhile, Kelce is a sporting icon in Kansas City, so perhaps Swift is rooting for the Royals.

Cubs trip on a banana peel on Tuesday night

The Giants have been on a mission to play spoiler in the NL Central division race, or so it seems, especially after making it difficult for both the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in recent days. But the Cubs can ill-afford to fall behind the Brewers further. With Milwaukee winning on Tuesday, their lead over Chicago in the division is back to 6.5 games.

Chicago has two more games in their current series on the road against the Giants. At the very least, they'll be facing the Colorado Rockies after they wrap up proceedings against the Giants on Thursday.