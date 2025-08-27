On Tuesday morning, the entire world paused to congratulate 14-time Grammy Award-winning pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce on their engagement — with the power couple being one step closer to tying the knot. It was in 2023 when the relationship began to take shape, and now, the whole globe is celebrating this ever-blossoming romance. Even Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell couldn't hide how happy he was for the two.

Prior to the Cubs' 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network asked the manager about his thoughts on the biggest news item of the day, and surely enough, he was in the loop — an honorary Swiftie who wishes nothing but the best for the newly-engaged couple.

“I heard the news, yeah. I'm very happy for Taylor and Travis. I wish them the best and long times of happiness,” Counsell told McGregor, drawing a vociferous laugh in the process, via @WatchMarquee on X, formerly Twitter.

It was on September 2023 when Kelce began making his move on Swift, being in attendance for a stop at Arrowhead, the Chiefs' home stadium, in the pop star's Eras Tour. It's not quite clear if the Cubs manager had been keeping tabs on the couple for that long, but one thing's for sure: this development is so big that even the far reaches of the sports world know of it and are happy for the two.

Alas, Swift and Kelce's engagement didn't seem to bring much luck to the Cubs, if their Tuesday night loss is any indication. Perhaps this is so because Swift hails from Pennsylvania, potentially making her a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Meanwhile, Kelce is a sporting icon in Kansas City, so perhaps Swift is rooting for the Royals.

Cubs trip on a banana peel on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. All-Star Game
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Giants have been on a mission to play spoiler in the NL Central division race, or so it seems, especially after making it difficult for both the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in recent days. But the Cubs can ill-afford to fall behind the Brewers further. With Milwaukee winning on Tuesday, their lead over Chicago in the division is back to 6.5 games.

Chicago has two more games in their current series on the road against the Giants. At the very least, they'll be facing the Colorado Rockies after they wrap up proceedings against the Giants on Thursday.

More Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) completes a double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson makes insane seated out vs. GiantsAlex House ·
Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) looks on after throwing a pitch against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park.
Cubs’ Justin Steele shouts out rookie star flying under the radarRexwell Villas ·
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Why Cubs’ Jameson Taillon was pulled after 5 innings vs. AngelsBrayden Haena ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) throws his bat after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Cubs rumors: All-Star Game contingency if work stoppage ruins 2027 plansColin Loughran ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium.
Is Cubs star Kyle Tucker’s slump officially over after home run bonanza vs. Angels?Jason Patt ·
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Bryce Teodosio, left, and right fielder Jo Adell almost collide as Teodosio makes a catch on a ball it by Chicago Cubs' Matt Shaw (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium.
Angels CF Bryce Teodosio robs Ian Happ HR with incredible Jumpman catchBrayden Haena ·