The Milwaukee Brewers are done tormenting the Los Angeles Dodgers but the team kept up its winning ways. After completing a historic six-game sweep in LA, Milwaukee headed up the coast for a three-game tilt against the Seattle Mariners. And the Brewers took the series opener on Monday, extending their winning streak.

Milwaukee has now won 11-straight games and 12 of their last 13 contests. The remarkable run has propelled the team past the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central for the first time this season, per MLB. And the Brewers now have the best record in baseball at 60-40.

Brandon Woodruff was electric in just his third start of the season. The Brewers’ ace allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five in six scoreless innings. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October 2023. But he rejoined the rotation earlier this month and has looked sharp, giving up just three runs and racking up 23 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings.

The Brewers’ bullpen completed the shutout against Seattle Monday as Aaron Ashby and Grant Anderson combined for three scoreless innings.

The Brewers have battled to the best record in baseball

Mariners starter George Kirby got off to a strong start, holding Milwaukee hitless through the first 5 1/3 innings Monday. However, the Brewers touched him up in the sixth. William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Isaac Collins and Jackson Chourio all drove in runs in the inning, putting Milwaukee up 4-0.

Chourio topped things off with an RBI single in the eighth as the Brewers won 6-0. While Milwaukee extended its winning streak to 11-straight, Chourio now has a 15-game hit streak. He’s batting .373 with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored since the beginning of July.

With the Brewers’ win and Chicago’s 12-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee now has sole possession of first place in the NL Central. Just a little over two weeks ago, the Cubs held a four-game advantage in the division. The Brewers are now one game ahead of them.

The team has found different ways to win during the hot streak but pitching has been a key. The entire staff has performed well but the Brewers got standout starts from Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski against the Dodgers.

The Brewers’ rookie All-Star will attempt to keep the win streak alive when he makes his sixth-career start on Tuesday. Misiorowski will face Mariners’ ace Logan Gilbert.