The Chicago Cubs made a huge trade this offseason, landing Kyle Tucker in a deal with the Houston Astros. The Cubs hope the three-time All-Star can help get the team back into the playoffs. Chicago has failed to reach the postseason for four straight years and hasn't won a playoff series since 2017.

The Cubs clearly believe in Tucker. And the veteran right fielder couldn't be happier to be in Chicago.

“Like I said, pretty much right when I got traded over here, I don’t think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs. The fanbase here is second to none,” Tucker acknowledged, per MLB Network on X. “It's kind of been a pretty easy transition just to feel comfortable.”

Can the Cubs sign Kyle Tucker to a long-term extension?

Tucker is used to winning. He made the playoffs with the Astros in each of the seven seasons he spent with the team, appearing in the World Series three times and winning one title. The Cubs hope he brings some of that postseason success with him to Chicago.

Last season Tucker dealt with a frustrating shin injury that ultimately cost him 79 games. It was eventually revealed that he sustained a fracture of his shin. However, he was able to return to the team in September and finish the regular season before playing in the Wild Card Series against the Tigers. Detroit swept the Astros 2-0, marking the first time since 2001 that Houston reached the playoffs and didn't win at least one series.

The injury marred what was shaping up to be a career year for Tucker in 2024. In just 78 games he had 23 home runs, 49 RBI and 56 runs scored while slashing .289/.408/.585 with an OPS+ of 181. He produced 4.7 bWAR and was selected to his third All-Star Game last season.

After joining the Cubs via trade, Tucker agreed to a $16.5 million deal for 2025, avoiding arbitration. And he’s openly discussed his willingness to sign a long-term extension with Chicago. If the Cubs can’t reach an agreement with Tucker, he’ll hit free agency after the season.