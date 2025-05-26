Life in The Show has not gone as catcher Reese McGuire probably expected. The former Pittsburgh Pirates' first-round draft pick has bounced around MLB, unable to earn a regular role behind the plate. He found a temporary home with the Boston Red Sox but was ultimately designated for assignment last summer. The 30-year-old did not know when or if another big-league opportunity would come around. The Chicago Cubs came-a-calling in 2025, however.

After signing a minor league contract in January, he got refocused and positioned himself for another MLB run. A chance presented itself when the Cubs placed Miguel Amaya on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Chicago promoted McGuire from Triple-A Iowa, and due to unforeseen circumstances, he was immediately thrust into a starting role ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Carson Kelly, one of the feel-good stories in the first half of the 2025 season, was scratched from the lineup due to illness. McGuire stepped up in his stead and helped Chicago earn an 11-8 comeback victory in the rubber match of the series. He belted two home runs, including the game-tying shot in the top of the eighth inning. The journeyman had not gone yard in over a year, but he sure made up for lost time with his first multi-homer showing.

An emotional Reese McGuire was just grateful to once again play the sport he loves at the highest level.

“This game can battle test you for sure,” McGuire said, via ESPN. “I worked really hard to be back here. I'm just thankful for this opportunity. It was a fun game.”

MLB's RBI leader Seiya Suzuki followed the left-handed batter's lead and hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth to complete a five-run comeback. The Cubs (32-21) continue to capitalize against sub.-500 clubs, winning their fourth consecutive series. They maintain a two-game divisional lead over the St. Louis Cardinals heading into their Memorial Day face-off with the historically abysmal Colorado Rockies (9-44).

McGuire, who is back in the lineup for the series opener, will look to formerly introduce himself to the North Side when he settles in behind home plate at Wrigley Field.