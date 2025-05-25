The Chicago Cubs have placed catcher Miguel Amaya on the injured list due to an oblique injury, the team announced Sunday. Catcher Reese McGuire was promoted to the big league club in a corresponding move.

Moises Ballesteros, a prospect who was recently demoted, was seemingly a candidate to earn the promotion. In the end, Chicago opted for McGuire, however.

McGuire, a 30-year-old veteran, will help fill the void amid Amaya's absence. Leaving Ballesteros in the minor leagues for now will give him more time to develop, but he could return to the big leagues later in 2025.

McGuire last appeared in an MLB game in 2024 with the Boston Red Sox. He made his MLB debut in 2018 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran is a capable backup catcher who can handle a pitching staff.

Overall, the Cubs have played well up to this point in the 2025 season. Chicago's 31-21 record is good for first place in the National League Central division. There were questions about how the team would perform after moving on from Cody Bellinger this past offseason. The Kyle Tucker addition provided fans with hope, though.

Sure enough, the team appears to be a serious contender in the competitive National League. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are still the favorites, but anything can happen in the postseason. If the Cubs can clinch a division title then perhaps they will find a way to take care of business in October as well.

The Cubs are currently preparing to play the Reds in Cincinnati at 1:40 PM EST on Sunday afternoon. The game projects to be a competitive NL Central affair.

Updates on Miguel Amaya's injury will be made available by the Cubs over the next few weeks. McGuire will do everything he can to help replace Amaya's production.