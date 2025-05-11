The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in not only the American League, but in all of Major League Baseball. Detroit is in the middle of AL contender conversations more than 30 games into the year. Tarik Skubal is enjoying a outstanding stretch of starts and is the current favorite to win the AL's Cy Young award.

While they are doing well so far this season, AJ Hinch's team has some holes in it. His bullpen might be the biggest point of concern despite the relative success of Will Vest. Jake Rodgers is on the injured list, leaving the Tigers without their starting catcher. In perhaps the weirdest twist of the season, Javier Baez was moved to the outfield and is the team's every day center fielder.

Detroit isn't a team that makes flashy moves, either in free agency or trade. However, they are a threat to make a deep run in the playoffs if they can carry their momentum into the postseason. World Series championships are hard to come by in MLB, and teams need to to everything they can to make the most of their successful seasons. That mindset could cause the Tigers to get aggressive at the deadline.

Here are three players that Detroit can target as the trade deadline gets closer.

Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Jeff Hoffman

Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle are doing well out of Hinch's bullpen, but the team lacks an elite closer. Jeff Hoffman has eight saves on the season as of May 10, putting him in the top 10 in the league. The fact that he is doing so on a team that is below .500 is a testament to his effectiveness at the end of games. His 3-1 record isn't too bad, either.

The Tigers bullpen has great numbers at this point in the year. However, as the stakes get higher and games get more intense, having a reliable closer to turn to gives them more confidence in the ninth inning. Detroit's starting pitching and offense are good enough that their closers will receive plenty of opportunities to seal wins.

Hoffman's availability will depend on where the Blue Jays are in the standings at the deadline. The American League East is tight; less than 10 games separate the leader from the fifth-place team in the division. If Toronto falters, the team could decide to sell their veterans to contenders, starting with Hoffman.

Los Angeles Angels Catcher Travis d'Arnaud

Travis d'Arnaud signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Angels this offseason, ending a five year stint with the Atlanta Braves. However, he is the backup catcher on Los Angeles' roster behind Logan O'Hoppe, who has double the number of games played and at-bats this season(as of May 10).

When it comes to expendable players that could be moved at the trade deadline, no player is more attractive than d'Arnaud. The Angels already have their everyday catcher and could offload their backup in exchange for future assets from a contending team. He will likely play the same role in Detroit as he did in Los Angeles, but he would be the starter until Rodgers' return.

While he was in Atlanta, d'Arnaud built a reputation as an offensively-gifted catcher, hitting more than 10 home runs in each of the last three seasons while sharing time with Sean Murphy since 2023. If he can revive some of that power for Detroit, he would become another capable member of their offense.

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Baez is doing well in center field for the Tigers in 2025, but his natural position is still shortstop. He is a plus defender in most positions on the field, but the playoffs require elite defense everywhere in order for a team to make a deep run. Hinch likely wants to insert a more experienced outfielder in center field so the former Cub can go back to where he is most comfortable.

Luis Robert Jr. is arguably the best outfielder that could be on the trade market. He has a Gold Glove and a Sliver Slugger award in his career and is an All-Star talent despite playing on a lackluster team. Chicago moved on from Garrett Crochet this offseason, but Robert Jr. remained on the roster heading into the 2025 season.

It will take a lot to pry him off the White Sox, but he fits perfectly in Detroit if they make the move. While Baez would need some convincing to move back into the infield, he provides way more on both sides of the ball than Trey Sweeney and Robert Jr. is too good to pass on.

The Tigers have a chance to make some noise in the AL after a great start to the season. They surprised the baseball world by defeating the Houston Astros in last years AL Wild Card Series, but they appear ready to take the next step. Making the right trade at the deadline puts them in the best position to do so.