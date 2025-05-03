The Detroit Tigers owe their great start in 2025 to a lot of different players. AJ Hinch's squad is considered one of the best in the American League, thanks to a group effort from Javier Baez and others. However, Tarik Skubal continues to lead the way, rivaling Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the league's best starter.

Skubal's 3-2 record one month into the season looks modest, but his last five starts are eye-catching. His gem against the Los Angeles Angels capped off one of the best five-game stretches the league has ever seen, according to the team's social media page.

In his last five starts, Skubal pitched 30 innings, struck out 38 batters while walking only one, and had a .90 ERA. It is difficult for a pitcher to live up to a Cy Young Award. However, he is putting forward another great effort.

Detroit's ace is battling with Garrett Crochet for the inside track on the AL Cy Young race, but this stretch might have given him the lead. Yamamoto is dominant in the National League, but Skubal still wears the crown as the top pitcher in the game.

Hinch's ace overcame a slow start to his season, but woke up at the beginning of April. He is back to his dominant self, and the Tigers are happy to see it. He isn't the only Detroit player enjoying a good stretch, though. Baez is emerging as the offensive leader in a bounce back season for him.

In the standings, the Tigers put a couple games between themselves and the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. With them and the Kansas City Royals breathing down their necks, Detroit needs their ace to keep dealing. Luckily for them, Skubal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon. A dominant season from him and the rest of the Tigers' rotation could fuel a deep playoff run.