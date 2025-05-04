May 4, 2025 at 11:24 AM ET

The Chicago White Sox are hoping to deal outfielder Luis Robert Jr. by Memorial Day, per USA Today. Robert has found his stride at the plate in the last week, and Chicago feels his stock is high.

Robert has hit .346 this past week with three home runs. He also has collected six stolen bases in that period. It is the best he has done offensively in more than a year. The White Sox outfielder has long been the subject of trade speculation.

The White Sox are mired in yet another bad season. Chicago is 9-24 on the campaign heading into Sunday.

The White Sox have plenty of suitors for Luis Robert Jr.

There are at least two National League teams who have long been mentioned as landing spots for Robert. They are the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers were also attached at one point.

The Mets could be a leader for Robert. Mets star Juan Soto worked out this offseason with the White Sox outfielder. The two players reportedly got along very well, with Soto speaking about how awed he was of Chicago's star.

Robert has had an up-and-down period to his career these last few seasons. In 2023, the White Sox player posted 80 RBIs and hit 38 home runs. He hit .264 in a career-high 546 at-bats.

Last year, things went on the wrong track. Robert posted just a .224 batting average, with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs. As a result, Chicago went through a nightmarish campaign with 121 losses.

This year, the club again is struggling. Chicago has one of the worst batting averages collectively in Major League Baseball. The White Sox are last in the American League Central, with just four wins in the last 10 games.

Robert has long spoken about his assumption that he will be traded. He is considered the centerpiece of the upcoming free agent market in MLB.

The White Sox play the Houston Astros on Sunday.