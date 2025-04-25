The Detroit Tigers barely slipped into the American League playoff picture in the 2024 MLB season. This year, however, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Torkelson, and the rest of the roster are out to prove that they are here to stay. Skubal has been vocal about how good he feels the team can be since the season started. They've convinced former World Series champion Mark DeRosa of as much with their red-hot start to the 2025 season.

DeRosa, who will be the manager for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, wants the team to get their respect. To him, Detroit should be considered one of the best teams in the AL.

“When you dive deeper behind the curtain, what do they bring to the table?” asked DeRosa about Detroit's roster. “Number one, they have arguably the best starter in the game in Tarik Skubal… Their lineup, the sum is better than the parts.”

While Detroit has relied more on its pitching than it did last year, they are still balanced. Torkelson, along with Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter, has carried the offense through a shaky start. Because they are so good on the mound, the Tigers have been able to win games anyway.

Through 25 games, Detroit is tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. If they maintain their level of play, the Tigers present perhaps the biggest obstacle in New York's path back to the World Series.

Regardless of how the season finishes, Detroit is set up to compete for years to come. A.J. Hinch has the team bought into his style, which worked wonders when he was in Houston.

The longer Hinch leads the team and the more time he spends with his roster, the better they become. Skubal isn't the only elite pitcher anymore, thanks to Reese Olson's improved play for Detroit. In the lineup, Torres has been a nice complement to Torkelson's power.

The Detroit Tigers are homegrown, young, and extremely hungry. They're proving so far this season that they shouldn't be overlooked.