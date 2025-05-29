The Detroit Tigers defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Wednesday. However, A.J. Hinch and the Tigers walk away from the victory concerned about the health of breakout pitcher Jackson Jobe. The 22-year-old started the game and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing all three of the runs the Giants scored. However, his absence from postgame activities is cause for concern, especially with Reese Olson still out.

Jobe was not in the clubhouse after the game and did not speak to reporters, according to Detroit Free Press reporter Evan Petzold. Detroit's manager spoke to reporters, saying that his young starter could end up heading to the minor leagues for a tune-up.

Jobe did not get a win against the Giants, but the righty has exceeded expectations in his second season in Major League Baseball. Across ten starts, the 22-year-old is 4-1, providing Hinch with a reliable pitcher at the back end of his rotation. His 4.22 ERA is not the best, but he has executed his role to near-perfection in 2025.

The Tigers await new addition Alex Cobb's debut, giving Hinch a decision to make when he returns. Olson is on Detroit's injured list with a finger injury, but could be back in the next week. When Hinch's starting rotation is fully healthy, Jobe could be the odd man out, especially when considering his relative lack of experience, especially in the postseason.

If Jobe is injured, it isn't the end of the world for Detroit. They have the depth to be without him for a stretch, and their offense is more than capable of carrying the load. Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter lead one of the best lineups in the league. The team's balance on both ends is one of the main reasons they sit atop the standings.

Jobe's status is something to watch for the Tigers moving forward. The young pitcher has proven himself as a major league-level talent. However, fans will wait to see what moves Hinch makes later on in the season regarding the rotation.