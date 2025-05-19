With a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers improved to 8-0 in games that were started by Jackson Jobe. He ended up lasting six innings, and he gave up six hits and two runs while striking out five and walking two. Jobe ended up getting the win, and he is now 4-0 on the season.

Jackson Jobe got pulled up at the end of last season, and he is now part of the Tigers' starting rotation. With a perfect record so far, Detroit feels pretty good whenever their youngster is out on the mound.

“I think it builds the expectation that we have a chance to win every time [Jobe] pitches, and we do,” manager AJ Hinch said, according to an article from MLB.com. “Jackson on the mound, it’s a big boost for him to win a deciding game in a three-game series.”

Jobe hasn't been in the majors for long, but he is already a major contributor on the mound for the best team in baseball. He is feeling good, but he also doesn't think that he is reaching his full potential yet.

“It feels good,” Jobe said. “Aside from the outing in Denver [six runs against the Rockies on May 7], I’ve felt really good with how I’ve thrown. I feel like I’m continuing to get a better understanding of how my stuff plays against big league hitters. Just being able to build that confidence and being more comfortable out there, I feel like I’m really close to putting it all together. It just comes with going out there and gaining experience.”

The Tigers won by one run against the Blue Jays on Sunday, and without some help from left fielder Akil Baddoo in the first inning, Jobe's perfect record probably would not have survived. Baddoo made an insane catch on the wall for the first out of the inning with two runners on, and then he made a diving play and turned two to end the inning right after.

“First inning, really didn’t feel like I had my stuff,” Jobe admitted. “Execution was off. Akil made some really good plays out there and kinda bailed me out. And then as the game went on, I really felt like I got better.”

Baddoo admitted that he was caught off guard a bit after his insane catch up against the wall. If he doesn't make that grab, the Tigers might not win that game.

“Once I caught it, I was like in shock,” Akil Baddoo said. “I wanted to make sure that I get it in. It was a good momentum booster right there.”

Jackon Jobe knows that the game would've been very different without those huge plays from Baddoo.

“He got me out of that inning, no doubt,” he said.

After the first inning, Jobe settled in and pitched a great game. He left his team in a position to win, and the bullpen did the rest. That was the third game of the series and the rubber match, and the Tigers got it done.