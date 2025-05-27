Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal turned heads in the Detroit Tigers' 5-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians after delivering a spectacular performance on the mound. After recording 13 strikeouts with a 0.00 ERA, manager AJ Hinch couldn't help but drop a bold claim about the star pitcher.

During an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Hinch claimed that, despite witnessing plenty of superstar talents on the mound in his career, Skubal's performance against the Guardians is the best he's ever seen.

“I have been around no-hitters, I've been around some of the most epic performances… I don't think I've ever seen a more efficient, more dominant outing than what I saw on Sunday with Tarik Skubal.”

"It's hard to describe that day… without being in awe." Tarik Skubal's historical 13-strikeout "Maddux" goes down as an all-time great performance.@Tigers | #RepDetroit

🔗 https://t.co/6YbqEWFvEp pic.twitter.com/ysPfMciPNT — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Skubal is on a heater this season for the Tigers, as he's been dominant all year long so far. Through 68.2 innings pitched, the 28-year-old ace owns a 2.49 ERA and 0.845 WHIP while recording 92 strikeouts. He's also 5-2 on the season through his 11 starts on the mound.

He's played a large part in Detroit's success, as the Tigers are in first place in the AL Central with a 35-20 record. His dominant performance against the Guardians was even more impressive when you consider Cleveland is in second place in the AL Central, being five games behind Detroit.

Tarik Skubal is certainly in the middle of his prime right now, as he's torching teams left and right. He's on pace to win his second Cy Young Award in consecutive years, which would put him amongst some of the best MLB pitchers in league history.

The superstar pitcher is slated to take the mound again on May 30 when the Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals. It will be an away game for Tarik Skubal, but his performance against the Guardians could carry over and give Detroit some nice production off the mound.