Let the redemption arc begin in Detroit. Former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson will be on the Tigers’ Opening Day roster, a decision that reflects both his standout spring training performance and the organization’s continued belief in his potential. Torkelson, 25, is slated to start as the designated hitter when the Tigers open their season Thursday against the Dodgers, facing off against lefty Blake Snell.

“I’m very proud of Tork,” Hinch said Wednesday. “There have been times where it felt like he carried the weight of the world on his shoulders. The work now starts again in the season for him to be a middle-of-the-order bat that we want to rely on.”

Torkelson certainly earned this shot. Across 19 spring training games, he slashed .340/.389/.680 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 55 plate appearances, good for a 1.069 OPS. He made subtle mechanical changes in the offseason that unlocked more athleticism in his swing and allowed him to drive balls consistently — especially to the opposite field.

“He made a ton of subtle adjustments that have turned into a pretty athletic swing with damage and a consistency in how he's going about his at-bats,” Hinch added. “It’s a great hat tip to Tork on taking his offseason into the spring and really crushing his way to the Opening Day lineup.”

The path back to Detroit’s big-league roster wasn’t guaranteed. After a disappointing 2024 campaign in which he hit just .219 with 10 homers over 92 games before being optioned to Triple-A Toledo, Torkelson’s role with the club was uncertain, especially after the Tigers acquired Gleyber Torres and shifted top prospect Colt Keith to first base. President of baseball operations Scott Harris made the stakes clear back in December.

“I called him and told him, ‘If you make adjustments and have a big spring, there’s going to be a role for you on this team,’” Harris said. “I meant it, and he proved it. We’re really proud of him.”

Torkelson did play some innings in right field during camp — six in total — and while his primary duties will be at DH, Hinch suggested the team is open to giving him defensive reps when needed.

“He’s going to get at-bats at designated hitter, first base,” Hinch said. “And if an in-game situation arises where he ends up in right field, it won’t be the first time. He’s practiced it.”

Torkelson owns a .221 batting average and .693 OPS over his three-year MLB career, with his 2023 season being a bright spot (31 home runs in 159 games). The key now is consistency — something Detroit desperately needs from a right-handed power bat in the middle of its order. After an offseason of questions and a spring full of answers, Torkelson is back — and hungry to prove he belongs.