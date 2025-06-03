The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox got a four-game series started on Monday night, and this game was never even close. The Tigers opened up a three-run lead in the first inning, and they never looked back. A big reason why Detroit had so much success offensively was Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter hit three home runs and had five RBIs in the game as the Tigers cruised to a 13-1 win.

Kerry Carpenter was on fire on Monday night, and he has been on fire in general in recent games against the White Sox. In his last five games against Chicago, Carpenter has seven hits, and they are all home runs. Carpenter's big night helped him achieve a feat that hasn't been done in over 50 years, and it's been done just one other time in the last 124 years.

“Kerry Carpenter has seven hits, all home runs, in his last five games against the White Sox,” OptaSTATS said in a post. “Since 1901, the only other MLB player with seven or more home runs and no other hits over a five-game span versus one team is Willie Stargell against the Braves in April 1971.”

Carpenter's game on Monday was ridiculous on its own, but it's just one performance in what has been a dominant stretch against the White Sox. The Tigers have three more games against Chicago this week, so we'll see if he can build on this ridiculous streak.

Kerry Carpenter had the hottest bat in Game 1 of this series, but there were a lot of other Tigers that impressive nights as well. After Carpenter launched a two-run shot in the first inning, Dillon Dingler hit one of his own to make 3-0.

Wenceel Perez joined the party in the second inning with a two-run blast of his own, and that made it 5-0 Tigers. Carpenter hit his second home-run in the fourth inning, another two-run shot, before hitting a solo shot in the 6th.

Parker Meadows made his 2025 debut with the Tigers on Monday night, and he had a huge game as well. He started it off with a ridiculous diving catch in the first inning to save a run, and he ended up going 2/3 at the plate with a double, a triple and two walks. He also added a stolen base. Getting him back in the lineup is huge for Detroit as he makes the best team in baseball even better.

Kerry Carpenter and the Tigers will look to take Game 2 of this series on Tuesday night. The two teams will get underway at 6:40 CT from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.