The Detroit Tigers started a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, and it was all Tigers. Detroit jumped on Chicago early and often, and it was clear after the first inning that this was going to be a relatively easily win for the Tigers. The bats were on fire as Detroit launched five home runs, and three of them came off the bat of Kerry Carpenter. The Tigers ended up cruising to a 13-1 victory, and they are the first team in baseball to reach 40 wins.

Kerry Carpenter got the scoring started in the top of the first inning when he launched a two-run shot into right field. The Tigers weren't done in the inning as Dillon Dingler hit a home run shortly after, and the Tigers were off and running.

Detroit was able to extend the lead in the second inning with another home run, this one off the bat of Wenceel Perez. That made it 5-0, but it was only the beginning of the scoring.

Carpenter hit his second homer of the game in the fourth inning, and this one was also a two-run shot. The Tigers ended up scoring three runs in the inning to make it 8-0.

Detroit tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning, and that is when Carpenter hit his third homer of the game. This one was just a solo shot, and it made it 10-0.

KERRY CARPENTER. HAT TRICK. First 3 HR game for us since Victor Martinez on 6/16/16 pic.twitter.com/EVRqJEVbMg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carpenter was done launching home runs after the sixth inning, but the Tigers weren't done scoring. A couple of RBI hits in the eighth inning extended the lead further, and it was 13-1 going into the bottom of the inning.

The White Sox were down so bad in the ninth that they brought in second baseman Vinny Capra to pitch. He was throwing about 50-60 MPH, but he had the best outing of anyone as he completed a 1-2-3 inning. Detroit closed things out in the bottom of the inning to get the win, and the team improved to 40-21 on the season.

Kerry Carpenter had a massive game, and it could've been because he is back to hitting third again. The Tigers got leadoff hitter and centerfielder Parker Meadows back from injury on Monday, and the lineup seemed to finally fall perfectly into place. Meadows looked terrific in his 2025 debut with the Tigers, and Carpenter obviously shined as well.

The Tigers seem to be getting better and better, and they have three more games against the White Sox, who are one of the worst teams in baseball. The two teams will be back at it on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, and the game will get underway at 6:40 PM.