The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the busier offseasons in the NBA landscape this year, trading for Kristaps Porzingis and signing Nickeil-Alexander and Luke Kennard in free agency. It's all been part of a concerted effort to build a viable contender around All-Star point guard Trae Young.

One of the other key storylines involving the Hawks this summer has involved a potential contract extension for Young–he has a player option at the end of the upcoming 2025-26 season. As of yet, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on any such deal.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer took to Marc Stein's Substack to break down the state of those talks at the current juncture.

“…league sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer,” reported Fischer.

Fischer also noted that he “wouldn't be a surprise if Young could achieve All-NBA status in 2025-26 for just the second time in his career. And if that happens he'd be eligible for a five-year contract extension next summer in the $350 million range.”

Such a move would come after the end of this season, one that is filled with as much promise for the Hawks as there has been in years.

Can the Hawks compete?

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Entering this summer, there was plenty of motivation for middling East teams like the Hawks to try to push their chips to the center of the table considering the injury-riddled state of the conference.

Atlanta did just that by acquiring Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, and Kennard, in addition to drafting Asa Newell and acquiring what could be a highly valuable 2026 NBA Draft pick in the process.

In theory, the Hawks have built far and away the most suitable for roster for Young so far in his career, providing him plenty of spacing on the offensive end of the floor, with enough ranginess and rim protection to help him out on defense.

If the Hawks indeed break through and put together a considerable playoff run this year, it's not hard to imagine Young and the team working something out the ensuing summer.

