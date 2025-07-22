The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in MLB heading into the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. However, they have entered quite a rough patch on the field. Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games. And their latest loss, against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a rather tough pill to swallow, especially for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty took to the mound at PNC Park full of confidence. The Tigers hurler has found a lot of success at this ballpark in his career. On one hand, he showed he had the stuff to win this game. He struck out five batters in the first two innings. However, he also allowed five singles. In the end, he lasted three innings, allowing three runs on six strikeouts and three walks.

“I was in some good counts and the at-bats got long,” Flaherty said, via Chris McCoskey of The Detroit News. “Then a couple of walks get sprinkled in there which has been the theme when the pitch count starts to go up quickly. It was a weird one. I'm still trying to digest it, to be honest.”

Tigers' offensive woes continued amid Jack Flaherty's struggles

Detroit Tigers right fielder Zach McKinstry (39) gets showered with sunflower seeds as he celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Comerica Park.
Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit has found a lot of success at the plate during the 2025 MLB season. As of late, however, the runs have largely been hard to come by. The Tigers were shutout by Skenes and the Pirates on Monday, as previously mentioned. This marked the team's second shutout loss in their last four games. And they have scored just three runs over the last four games.

“You have to find a way to scratch across a bleeder or a bullet or a big hit to dent what he's doing,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said of their approach against Skenes, via McCoskey. “He's going to get his punch-outs. He's really good at using his elite stuff. But we couldn't find the big hit.”

The Tigers remain one of the best teams in baseball. And their 10-game lead in the AL Central gives them some room to work through their current struggles. In saying this, the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline could see a few reinforcements come through the door in the Motor City.

More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) hands the ball to pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal shares selfless take amid Cy Young defenseScotty White ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) high-fives teammates in the dugout after pitching change during the seventh inning at Comerica Park.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal joins Clayton Kershaw in historic MLB club after 20th startAbdullah Imran ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal gets ‘nasty’ MLB shoutout in stunning night vs. RangersBrayden Haena ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) is congratulated by his teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal delivers passionate message after return to win columnRichard Pereira ·
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch speaks to reporters April 5, 2024, before the home opener at Comerica Park.
AJ Hinch not worried about Tigers’ 6-game losing streakChristopher Hennessy ·
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) fields a ground ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.
MLB rumors: Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes drawing interest from 3 playoff contendersBenjamin Adducchio ·