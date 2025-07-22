The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in MLB heading into the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. However, they have entered quite a rough patch on the field. Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games. And their latest loss, against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a rather tough pill to swallow, especially for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty took to the mound at PNC Park full of confidence. The Tigers hurler has found a lot of success at this ballpark in his career. On one hand, he showed he had the stuff to win this game. He struck out five batters in the first two innings. However, he also allowed five singles. In the end, he lasted three innings, allowing three runs on six strikeouts and three walks.

“I was in some good counts and the at-bats got long,” Flaherty said, via Chris McCoskey of The Detroit News. “Then a couple of walks get sprinkled in there which has been the theme when the pitch count starts to go up quickly. It was a weird one. I'm still trying to digest it, to be honest.”

Tigers' offensive woes continued amid Jack Flaherty's struggles

Detroit has found a lot of success at the plate during the 2025 MLB season. As of late, however, the runs have largely been hard to come by. The Tigers were shutout by Skenes and the Pirates on Monday, as previously mentioned. This marked the team's second shutout loss in their last four games. And they have scored just three runs over the last four games.

“You have to find a way to scratch across a bleeder or a bullet or a big hit to dent what he's doing,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said of their approach against Skenes, via McCoskey. “He's going to get his punch-outs. He's really good at using his elite stuff. But we couldn't find the big hit.”

The Tigers remain one of the best teams in baseball. And their 10-game lead in the AL Central gives them some room to work through their current struggles. In saying this, the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline could see a few reinforcements come through the door in the Motor City.