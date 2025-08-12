Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to win their first playoff game in a decade. Rodgers was brought in this past summer to replace a bizarre quarterback tandem of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson that didn't do much for the Steelers last year.

One thing that hasn't been discussed much about Pittsburgh is the team's wardrobe department. While the Steelers' iconic jerseys won't be going anywhere, Rodgers has been experimenting with some new headgear for the upcoming season.

“Aaron Rodgers said he’s still in the process of finding a new helmet. The one he previously used isn’t up to new safety standards. He said the one he’s used during camp looks like a ‘damn spaceship' and the facemask doesn’t fit,” reported Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Helmet shapes and sizes have indeed become a topic of conversation in the NFL over the last few years, as the league has experimented with new prototypes designed to keep head injuries to a minimum, including the controversial “Guardian helmet.”

However, there's also the issue of aerodynamics and mobility, as players likely won't want to wear a helmet that limits their ability to see or how fast they're able to run.

It seems that Rodgers will have to do some more searching in order to find a helmet that has all of the qualities he's looking for.

At age 41, it's unclear just how much Aaron Rodgers has left in the tank. He didn't exactly quell concerns about a potential decline last year with the New York Jets.

However, reports out of training camp have been positive so far, and Rodgers still showed some impressive arm strength during his time with New York last year.

For a Steelers team that hasn't seen competent quarterback play in the better part of a decade, the bar isn't exactly sky high for success.

Rodgers and the Steelers will kick off their new season against his old team, the Jets, from the Meadowlands on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.