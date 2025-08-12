The Dallas Cowboys have made a habit out of waiting until the last second to pay their star players. That trend has recently continued with star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has since dumped fuel on the fire by publicly requesting a trade from the franchise.

The brunt of the criticism has focused on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is known to make most of the team's football-related decisions.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Bill Barwell broke down how the Cowboys “bungled” a ton of money in playing dumb games to win dumb prizes.

“In all, waiting to pay Parsons, Lamb and Prescott will likely cost the Cowboys nearly $84 million. That figure doesn't include the value of the no-tag clauses afforded to Prescott, which helped push his second contract to a level that the rest of the league hasn't matched with their own quarterbacks. So, it's not out of line to suggest the Cowboys' negotiating tactics will have cost them approximately $100 million,” he reported.

Indeed, the Cowboys waited longer than they probably should have to pay both Prescott and Lamb last year, which hung a cloud over the franchise from the very beginning of the franchise.

Rough times in Dallas

Article Continues Below
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Micah Parsons situation occurred just as the Cowboys are preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to bounce back from their disastrous 2024 campaign, which resulted in them missing the playoffs altogether.

Just a couple of years ago, the Cowboys looked like a true Super Bowl threat in the NFC, with a high-flying offense and an explosive defense capable of making several big plays a game.

However, now, it seems that several of the Cowboys' NFC counterparts have passed them by, including their divisional rival Washington Commanders, who made it to the NFC Championship game last season–something Dallas hasn't done this millennium.

Still, if Parsons walks back his trade request and the team does get something done with him, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Dallas could at least get back into the playoff mix this year if they're able to stay relatively healthy.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Stephen A. Smith goes on Dak Prescott ‘overpaid’ rant on CowboysJackson Stone ·
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) hands a piece of his equipment to a fan while leaving the field after the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
Why Stephen A. Smith called Cowboys fans ‘the problem’Jackson Stone ·
Dallas Cowboys former running back Emmitt Smith (left) shakes owner Jerry Jones hand after being presented his hall of fame ring at halftime of the game against the Detroit Lions at Cowboys Stadium.
Emmitt Smith gets real on Jerry Jones’ role in Cowboys’ postseason woesPaolo Mariano ·
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Emmitt Smith voices disbelief over Cowboys’ decades-long futilityPaolo Mariano ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.
Chris Jones calls Micah Parsons, Cowboys’ bluff on contract standoffDouglas Fritz ·
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders (27) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Cowboys 2 injured RBs will do ‘something’ in practice this weekDouglas Fritz ·