The Dallas Cowboys have made a habit out of waiting until the last second to pay their star players. That trend has recently continued with star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has since dumped fuel on the fire by publicly requesting a trade from the franchise.

The brunt of the criticism has focused on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is known to make most of the team's football-related decisions.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Bill Barwell broke down how the Cowboys “bungled” a ton of money in playing dumb games to win dumb prizes.

“In all, waiting to pay Parsons, Lamb and Prescott will likely cost the Cowboys nearly $84 million. That figure doesn't include the value of the no-tag clauses afforded to Prescott, which helped push his second contract to a level that the rest of the league hasn't matched with their own quarterbacks. So, it's not out of line to suggest the Cowboys' negotiating tactics will have cost them approximately $100 million,” he reported.

Indeed, the Cowboys waited longer than they probably should have to pay both Prescott and Lamb last year, which hung a cloud over the franchise from the very beginning of the franchise.

Rough times in Dallas

The Micah Parsons situation occurred just as the Cowboys are preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to bounce back from their disastrous 2024 campaign, which resulted in them missing the playoffs altogether.

Just a couple of years ago, the Cowboys looked like a true Super Bowl threat in the NFC, with a high-flying offense and an explosive defense capable of making several big plays a game.

However, now, it seems that several of the Cowboys' NFC counterparts have passed them by, including their divisional rival Washington Commanders, who made it to the NFC Championship game last season–something Dallas hasn't done this millennium.

Still, if Parsons walks back his trade request and the team does get something done with him, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Dallas could at least get back into the playoff mix this year if they're able to stay relatively healthy.