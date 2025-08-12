UFC CEO Dana White has officially confirmed that a UFC Fight Night will take place at the White House on July 4, 2026. This groundbreaking event, which is set to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, will mark the first time a professional sporting event has ever been held on the White House grounds. White described the event as “absolutely going to happen” and revealed plans for it to be broadcast live on CBS from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.

🚨 Dana White says the UFC White House event will be live on CBS on July 4th 👀 “It is definitely gonna happen… July 4th. 250th birthday of the USA. Live on CBS from the White House.” 🔥 🎥 @CBSMorningspic.twitter.com/97yBN390Yj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 12, 2025

An Unprecedented Celebration

The July 4 event carries tremendous symbolic weight, tying the sport of mixed martial arts to the historic celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial. Dana White highlighted the significance of the day and location, saying, “Just think about that—the 250th birthday of the United States of America, and the UFC will be live on the South Lawn of the White House.” The UFC’s presence at this national patriotic event underscores the growth and mainstream acceptance of the sport since its humble beginnings.

Jon Jones explains why he decided to come out of retirement: “To be able to entertain the country and the world at this level at the White House means the world to me. I'm back.” 👀👀 🎥 @espn #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/gv7dfBRbXi — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 17, 2025

President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka have been integral in helping facilitate this event. White disclosed that he recently met with Trump and Ivanka to discuss logistics for the fight night. Trump himself has expressed enthusiasm, envisioning a championship fight with upwards of 20,000 spectators on the White House grounds. The event is part of the broader America250 festivities planned for 2026, aimed to unite and inspire the nation.

While the cards and fighters for the White House fight night have not yet been announced, the significance is already clear. White emphasized that the event will be a “1-of-1” occasion, highlighting its uniqueness and historic nature. It also coincides with the UFC’s transition into a lucrative new seven-year broadcasting agreement with Paramount, valued at $1.1 billion per year, making Paramount+ the exclusive home for UFC’s fight content starting in 2026. The iconic broadcast partnership includes select numbered events simulcasting on CBS, further expanding UFC’s reach and accessibility to fans across the United States.

BREAKING: UFC has agreed to a 7-year, $7.7 billion exclusive US media rights deal with Paramount. Beginning in 2026, all UFC events will stream on Paramount+, with select events also airing on CBS. pic.twitter.com/s3mqIbmD0Y — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 11, 2025

Dana White expressed optimism about how this new broadcasting era will affect fighter pay, noting that every new deal has historically resulted in greater compensation for athletes. In a shift away from the traditional pay-per-view model, the new Paramount deal promises more transparent revenue sharing, potentially increasing fighters’ earnings—an issue closely watched by both fans and commentators in the MMA world.

Legacy of UFC and Relationship with Trump

This event also highlights the long-standing relationship between UFC and Donald Trump. Trump, a regular attendee and supporter of major UFC events during his presidency and beyond, has played a pivotal role in elevating the sport’s profile. Dana White has praised Trump for his support through UFC’s challenging early years and their ongoing private discussions, including past conversations about expanding combat sports.

Trump, Dana White, Ari Emanuel and David Ellison in April. Now the government is approving Ellison's deal to buy Paramount, Colbert is being let go, the guy running Colbert's management company – Ari Emanuel – also owns the UFC, which just signed a deal with Ellison's Paramount pic.twitter.com/BurHFMO3pk — Nick Field (@nick_field90) August 11, 2025

Conor McGregor, the sport’s one of the most famous stars, has expressed interest in participating in the event, stating he would be “honoured” to fight at the White House event, though no official fight announcements have been made as yet. McGregor previously visited the White House in 2025 and remains a marquee figure for the promotion.

In conclusion, the upcoming Fourth of July UFC fight at the White House represents a historic moment for the sport of mixed martial arts. It not only celebrates the United States’ 250th birthday but also cements the UFC’s evolution from a niche combat sport to a central player in American sports culture. With the backing of the White House, a landmark broadcasting deal, and the promise of significant fighter involvement, this event is poised to be one of the most iconic fight nights in UFC history.

This will be a patriotic, thrilling, and historic kickoff to the America250 celebrations, offering fans a unique glimpse into the future of UFC and its place in American society.