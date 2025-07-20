The Pittsburgh Pirates are a team struggling to tread water. The club is dead last in the National League Central this year, and miles behind in the division. As a result, several Pirates players are listed as possible trade candidates for other teams.

The latest Bucs player getting interest ahead of the MLB trade deadline is infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes. Three teams are currently interested in Hayes, per USA Today.

“The New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have all checked in with the Pirates for third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes,” Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday.

All three of those clubs are likely headed to the MLB Playoffs this season. Detroit is at the top of the American League Central, while the Cubs are leading the NL Central. The Yankees are behind in the American League East, but close to the Toronto Blue Jays.

This season, Hayes is hitting at a .237 batting average for a Bucs team struggling to muster runs. He had a solid night on Saturday, in a team loss to the Chicago White Sox. Hayes posted two runs batted in for Pittsburgh. Hayes now has 33 runs batted in on the season.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Several Pirates are close to getting dealt

While Hayes is the latest player to receive attention from other clubs, he is not the only player. The Pirate getting the most attention ahead of the trade deadline is possibly starting pitcher Mitch Keller.

Keller has received a lot of interest this season from the Cubs. This season, Keller is having a great year for the Bucs. He has a 3.48 earned run average, and a WHIP of 1.14.

Chicago is clearly looking closely at several Pirates, as Hayes is also in the mix for them. Pirates fans are used to seeing their team stripped down for other clubs, and it seems this season may be no different.

The Pirates hold a 39-60 record, going into a game Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. Pittsburgh has just one victory in their last 10 games.