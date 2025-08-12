Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes acknowledged a significant miss in the team’s draft evaluations, citing Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua as one player he wishes the organization had pursued more aggressively.

In an interview with ESPN’s Kevin Clark on the “This Is Football” podcast, Holmes discussed the importance of self-assessment in the front office and used Nacua as an example of a missed opportunity.

“The one that I've spoken about most recently is Puka Nacua,” Holmes said. “Ask my personnel staff, that's one I've brought up, like, ‘Man, it is what it is.' If you don't recognize those things, if you don't self-assess yourself constantly, you can't grow and you can't get better. Everyone wants to preach humility and be humble and all that, you have to be honest to be humble. You've got to be honest if you miss out on something, something you could've done a little bit better.”

Nacua, 24, was selected by the Rams with the 177th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He quickly emerged as one of the league’s most productive young receivers. Over his first two seasons, he has recorded 2,476 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per reception on 184 catches. His rookie campaign set multiple records, as he totaled 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 105 receptions.

At the time, Detroit had a need for additional depth at wide receiver. Instead, the Lions used a seventh-round pick to draft Antoine Green. The rookie suffered an injury in the preseason opener last year and was waived with an injury designation before the start of the regular season.

Holmes’ comments underscore the challenges of the draft process, where late-round selections can sometimes develop into franchise cornerstones for other teams. Nacua’s rapid rise with the Rams stands as a reminder of the importance of accurate scouting and thorough evaluation.

Detroit has since addressed its receiving corps through the draft and free agency, but Holmes’ reflection illustrates the constant review required to improve personnel decisions.

The Lions are continuing their preseason schedule this weekend. Detroit will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with the game airing on the Lions TV Network.

Their preseason opener last Friday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was suspended in the fourth quarter after Lions safety Morice Noris suffered a head injury. Noris was carted off the field and transported to an ambulance as both teams agreed to end the game.

“Obviously, Mo's back with us. He's doing well,” Campbell said Monday, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It's good to have him back and he's good. He's in concussion protocol. We're gonna take it nice and easy here to make sure he's good over the next, call it 10 to 14 days and reassess, so that's good news.”

Detroit had led 17-10 when play was stopped.

With the regular season approaching, Holmes and the front office remain focused on keeping the roster competitive while learning from past evaluations. For Holmes, Nacua represents one that got away — and a reminder of the value in acknowledging and learning from missed opportunities.