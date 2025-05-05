The Detroit Tigers were one of the hottest teams in baseball last season as they miraculously turned on the jets in the final couple of months to secure a playoff spot. That positive momentum has carried over to the 2025 season as the Tigers are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball so far. Detroit is currently 22-13 on the year, and its recent power surge is a big reason for the success.

Coming into the season, we knew the Tigers were going to have good pitching. The concern was with the bats, but so far, Detroit has been one of the best hitting teams in baseball. With 179 runs scored, the Tigers have scored more than all but four teams. Their +63 run differential is the best in baseball. On top of that, Detroit has hit 20 home runs since April 28th, which is more than any other team. The scariest part is, the Tigers are just getting started.

“We can do it all,” Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter said on Sunday, according to an article from MLB.com. “And I think there’s a lot of guys that are coming into their own.”

Kerry Carpenter has had one of the best Detroit bats this season, and he was on fire in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He went 4-6 with one home run and five RBIs. Carpenter was a triple away from the cycle.

“He was hitting everything,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “We threw him some offspeed pitches off the plate, he laid the bat out there and got a base hit. We tried to sink balls on him, he got under them. He just was on today.”

Colt Keith, who has been struggling at the plate this year, had a much-needed big game as well. He went 2-3 with his second home run of the weekend.

“I think as an offense, we hit fastballs really well,” Keith said. “This team threw a lot of fastballs, and it’s a good park to hit in. We were just putting the barrel on the ball. You don’t have to do too much here, and balls will carry out. It flies a lot better in the daytime.”

The best part of this Tigers lineup is that the production comes from top to bottom. Detroit has five regulars hitting over .270 right now.

“We have a pretty good offense, and it comes from different places,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “Today it was a little bit of everybody. We don’t care who’s going to get the biggest at-bat, or who’s going to get the biggest hit. It feels like this type of offense that we have, it can come from anywhere.”

With the pitching staff that the Tigers have, this team is going to be in great shape all year long if they can continue to produce like this at the plate.