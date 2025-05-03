The Detroit Tigers are 21-12 and in possession of a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, and Friday night's win proved to be exactly why. In a stunning ninth-inning eruption, Detroit scored eight runs to stun the Los Angeles Angels 9-1, capping off a historic offensive feat not seen in over 70 years.

Led by outfielder Riley Green, who smashed two home runs in the ninth inning alone, the Tigers joined exclusive company. According to Elias Sports, they became just the third team since 1900 to score eight or more runs in the eighth inning or later in consecutive non-extra inning games — joining the 1950 Boston Braves and 1921 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Green kicked off the ninth inning with a solo home run off of Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen, who hadn't allowed a run all season. But in his first outing in eight days, Jansen unraveled quickly, surrendering six runs on six hits before being pulled. Green capped the inning off with a second homer — this time off Jake Elder — becoming the first player in MLB history to hit two home runs in the ninth inning of a single game.

The fireworks didn't end with Green. Rookie Colt Keith delivered a solo shot of his own, and Javier Báez followed with a two-run homer, helping to fuel the Tigers' eight-run frame. The Angels bullpen, overwhelmed and ineffective, had no answers for a Detroit lineup that attacked from every angle.

While the offense grabbed headlines, Tarik Skubal quietly continued his dominant stretch. The reigning AL Cy Young winner tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and walking just one. His fiery presence was felt early when he exchanged words with Zach Neto after a high-octane strikeout in the third inning — an exchange that emptied both benches but resulted in no ejections.

With Detroit delivering both power at the plate and poise on the mound, this is a team that's no longer sneaking up on anyone. Led by superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal, and rising stars like Riley Green and Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers are proving they have the tools to not just contend in the division — but in October.