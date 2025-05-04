ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are fighting hard. The Halos are not a good team. They have had a horrible three-week stretch to sink to the bottom of the American League West. This season is an uphill battle for them and will continue to be. Mike Trout is hurt and that familiar feeling of disbelief has emerged in Anaheim. Yet, the Angels aren't quitting. They have battled the Detroit Tigers, a team with one of the best records in baseball, on even terms in this series. The Angels have led in every game of this series. They have been leading or tied in the middle innings of all three games in the series. Detroit has won two of three, but the Tigers needed to break a ninth-inning tie on Friday and needed some late-inning homers to win on Thursday. If anyone thought the Tigers — a good team — would roll into Anaheim and dominate this series, they were wrong. This has not been a smooth ride for Detroit. The Angels have a chance to split the four-game series and maybe get their season headed in a better direction.

Tigers-Angels Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs Jack Kochanowicz

Reese Olson (3-2) has a 3.55 ERA entering the month of May. He had a bumpy start in his most recent outing against Houston, but in his previous start, he dominated the San Diego Padres. Olson has shown an ability to get into a rhythm and maintain a high level of quality. Against the Astros, he was not especially sharp. He needs to re-establish command against the Angels, a batting order he should be able to handle.

Last Start: April 29 at Houston Astros — 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 14 2/3 IP, 14 H, 11 R, 1 HR, 8 BB, 15 K

Jack Kochanowicz (1-4) had a 5.29 ERA in March and April. He has been knocked around in many starts, though in his most recent outing against the Mariners — a red-hot team — he hung in there and did not get demolished. He delivered a quality start. If he can do that again versus Detroit, the Angels will be happy with him.

Last Start: April 29 at Seattle Mariners — 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 6 K

Home Splits: 2 starts, 11 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 HR, 4 BB, 7 K

How to Watch Tigers vs Angels

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (Tigers) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21-13 through 34 games. They are on pace to win close to 100 games. Defense, pitching, bullpen, timely hitting, power hitting — the Tigers bring a lot of good ingredients to the table, and they usually amount to a win. After a bad performance on Saturday night in a loss to the Angels, the Tigers should be able to respond well. This is a great bounce-back spot against a mediocre pitcher, Jack Kochanowicz. Detroit should score at least five runs, and if it does, it should win the game, probably by at least two runs.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have been playing the Tigers tough. They are getting up for this series and have not made anything easy for Detroit. After a strong showing on Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Tigers, the Angels will be very confident in this game. They can knock around Reese Olson, a young starter who is prone to being inconsistent for Detroit.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Tigers, but this series just hasn't been easy for Detroit. The Tigers have fallen behind in three games in Anaheim. They rallied in two but lost on Saturday. All in all, you should wait for a live play.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5