A near-flawless display on the mound by Tarik Skubal powered the Detroit Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night, as the ace carved up the lineup with a one-hit, 13-strikeout gem at Comerica Park, becoming the first pitcher in Tigers history to do so.

Skubal struck out 13 batters over seven scoreless innings in front of a sellout crowd and a national audience on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. This tied his career high, and he generated a staggering 22 swings and misses, 15 of which came off his devastating changeup. He threw 93 pitches, 67 for strikes, and allowed just one hit and one walk. He struck out every hitter in the Twins' starting lineup, including Carlos Correa, Ty France, and Harrison Bader.

The left-hander opened the game by striking out eight of the first nine batters. This included a stretch of seven consecutive punchouts, marking the ninth time he’s fanned five or more through the first two innings. Skubal was perfect through three innings and struck out the side in the third. He capped off his outing with a 99.7 mph fastball that froze France for a called third strike.

Tarik Skubal’s performance certainly added to an already dominant 2025 campaign. He entered the game with a 9-2 record, 2.29 ERA, 125 strikeouts (4th in MLB), and an MLB-best 0.87 WHIP. With this win, he improved to 10-2 on the season, recording his 10th straight win, the longest active streak in MLB. He also became only the third Tigers pitcher, joining Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, to post a 5-0 or better record in June. Furthermore, he extended his home win streak at Comerica Park to 10 games. This is the franchise’s longest since David Wells in the mid-1990s.

Offensively, Kerry Carpenter provided early support with his 16th home run of the season, launching a 3-2 changeup into the right-field seats in the first inning. Carpenter added an RBI triple in the fifth, scoring Colt Keith. However, he was removed from the game after appearing to aggravate a lingering hamstring injury. Riley Greene contributed with his 19th home run of the year, leading off the fifth with another homer off Twins starter Chris Paddack.

The Tigers improved to 53-32 with the win, having won 19 of 27 series and holding a 30-14 record at home. Detroit’s bullpen sealed the shutout, with Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest each tossing a scoreless inning and Vest earning his 13th save of the season.

Detroit now heads into a six-game road trip beginning Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.