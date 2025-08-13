Aug 13, 2025 at 11:14 AM ET

Tuesday was a tough day for Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. The Fever guard was the subject of multiple fouls in Indiana's 81-80 loss against Dallas. She also faced some surprising adversity off the court before the start of Tuesday's game.

Cunningham was forced to walk to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in heels on Tuesday after her car broke down before the game.

A video posted to ESPNW's TikTok account captured the moment that Cunningham made her way into the stadium on Tuesday.

Cunningham immediately faced questions about whether or not she walked to the stadium in her heels. She simply replied “I'm actually not lying at all. I'm just sweating a bit, it's fine.” She also shrugged off questions about what exactly happened.

Cunningham posted a hilarious response to the video on social media late on Tuesday night.

“I need a car 🤣 the dogs were barkin!” Cunningham posted in reply to the video.

Unfortunately, Sophie's night would not get any easier once she stepped onto the court.

Fever cannot survive third quarter collapse against Wings

The Wings immediately caught the Fever off balance, jumping out to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter.

Cunningham was called for a flagrant foul (reckless close-out) against Paige Bueckers during the first quarter.

Cunningham also received a controversial foul during the second quarter, where it appeared that Bueckers pushed off in an effort to get open. Instead, Cunningham received the foul.

Despite all of the adversity, Cunningham still had a solid performance against the Wings.

She logged 14 points, three assists, and two rebounds during her 35 minutes on the court. Cunningham was solid from behind the three-point line, going two-of-four on the evening.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 24 points and almost won the game on a last-second shot.

Indiana dug themselves a deep hole in the third quarter, going four minutes without scoring a single point. The Wings came out of the third quarter with a 12 point advantage.

The Fever went on a fourth quarter run of their own, going 19-3 to end the game. But they still lost by one point.

Indiana is still in good position with the WNBA playoffs coming into sight. Still, the Fever need to continue stacking wins in order to guarantee a spot in the postseason.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Mystics on Friday night.