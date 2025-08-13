The Cleveland Browns could turn to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as their starter for Cleveland’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it depends on the health of fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel's hamstring.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Gabriel is the planned starter if he is cleared to play. Gabriel, selected in the third round of this year’s draft, missed Cleveland's preseason opener with a hamstring injury. But Gabriel returned to 11-on-11 drills earlier this week. Stefanski wants to see how Gabriel responds in practice before making a final decision.

“Yeah, I guess if those guys could not play, yes, and we’re working through that. We were always going to play our young guys a lot in these games, so we’ll see how it shakes out here over the next couple of days,” Stefanski said when asked if Sanders would get the start if both Gabriel and Kenny Pickett remain sidelined with hamstring issues.

The Browns are not expected to play veteran Joe Flacco. Instead, Flacco is receiving the bulk of their work in this week’s joint practices with Philadelphia. Stefanski has emphasized that these sessions are a priority, leaving preseason snaps to the younger quarterbacks.

Shedeur Sanders made a strong impression when starting for the Browns

Sanders made a strong case in his debut last week against the Carolina Panthers. Starting in place of injured players ahead of him on the depth chart, the fifth-round pick from Colorado completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. His performance drew praise from fans, with Browns and Colorado jerseys spotted throughout the crowd in Charlotte.

Despite that showing, Sanders opened the week still listed as the team’s fourth quarterback. He said after practice that he is focused on making the most of whatever opportunities come his way.

“Whenever it is my turn, I have just got to take advantage of it,” Sanders said. “I feel like today I did some good, some bad, and I know moving forward I will not make the same mistakes twice.”

If Gabriel plays, Sanders is expected to see significant action as his backup. If Gabriel is ruled out, Sanders will have another chance to lead the offense from the opening snap, giving the Browns another look at a rookie who is already making an impression in limited time.