The Kansas City Chiefs' offense hasn't been as explosive the last few seasons, but Patrick Mahomes hopes to change that this year.

After a season in which the Chiefs squeaked by in numerous wins and Mahomes threw the ball and threw for far less than in most years, the three-time Super Bowl MVP is trying to get back to the passing attack that instilled fear in opposing defenses.

“We’ve been pushing the ball, pushing into tighter windows, pushing the ball downfield. And that’s Coach Reid’s doing. He’s telling me to take those chances, give guys chances to make plays. And guys are making plays,” Mahomes said on ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams'. “You’ve seen guys like Xavier Worthy going up top catching the ball. Rashee Rice being physical over the middle. Travis making plays. Noah Gray, it’s been exciting. And we’re going up against one of the best defenses in the league. So if we can have success here, we can have success anywhere.”

The Chiefs have had a lot of success, whether Mahomes is throwing for a ton of yards or not. While this past season was a struggle at times — mostly before the final few minutes of the game, when the Chiefs took over — Kansas City won all but two games in the regular season and reached the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, regardless of the skepticism surrounding the team. However, the erratic offensive output did put pressure on the Chiefs' defense, which proved highly effective, so returning to a dynamic offense with Mahomes at the helm is likely an attractive proposition for Reid and Chiefs Kingdom.

In 2022, Mahomes threw for a career-high (and NFL-best) 5,250 yards and league-leading 41 touchdowns en route to his second league MVP. While the passing yards total cratered in the postseason, the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl, their second with Mahomes.

How good Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are this year will likely depend on the availability of the passing targets, who missed a ton of time collectively last season amid injuries to the likes of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.

The Chiefs open their season in Brazil on Sept. 5 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.