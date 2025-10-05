The Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in 11 innings to take a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series. Kerry Carpenter hit a massive homer off of George Kirby earlier in the game, but Detroit's hero was a familiar one. Zach McKinstry had the RBI in the 11th inning, giving the Tigers the lead. He made unique franchise history after his second game-winning RBI this postseason.

Zach McKinstry is the first left-handed hitter in Tigers history to have multiple game-winning RBI within the same postseason.#BuiltForOctober pic.twitter.com/KZBHebi3o5 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Zach McKinstry is the first left-handed hitter in Tigers history to have multiple game-winning RBI within the same postseason,” Detroit's PR social media account posted.

McKinstry knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice bunt in the 7th inning of Game 1 against the Guardians. While this is specific history, many Tigers fans in the comments were surprised Norm Cash had not done the same. While he did have five RBI in the 1968 World Series, only his Game 2 homer was the game-winning RBI.

Article Continues Below

McKinstry was great in the regular season for the Tigers. But he had been held without a hit until the 11th inning on Saturday. They need their third baseman to get hot for the rest of the series to secure the win. McKinstry got the big hit in the 11th off of Carlos Vargas. If McKinstry does not start a game, Vargas is one of the righties he could pinch-hit against later in the series.

The Tigers have a 1-0 series lead with Tarik Skubal on the mound on Sunday. Despite being on the road against the AL West winners, Detroit has a chance to take a significant hold on the series. McKinstry is a big reason why, with the most timely base hit of his career.

McKinstry is just 3-12 lifetime off of Mariners' Game 2 starter Luis Castillo, according to Stathead. But the Tigers' third baseman has confidence after his extra-innings hit on Saturday. Can he lead the Tigers to another win in Game 2?