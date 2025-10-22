The Boston Red Sox could be eyeing another massive move to strengthen their rotation, and this one might shake the entire league. According to the latest rumors surrounding Tarik Skubal, insiders have floated the idea of pairing the Tigers ace with Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, a combination that could instantly make Boston one of baseball’s most feared pitching duos.

Skubal has been one of the most dominant left-handers in the majors. He continues to post elite numbers and earn recognition as a legitimate Cy Young contender. Meanwhile, Crochet’s breakout season after his move from the bullpen to the rotation has turned him into a cornerstone of the Red Sox's rebuild. The idea of having both southpaws leading the rotation has insiders buzzing. Many are wondering what kind of blockbuster deal it would take to make that happen.

Red Sox’s possible trade package for Tarik Skubal

The Red Sox have a loaded farm system that could entice Detroit. Lefty Payton Tolle and righty Kyson Witherspoon both rank among MLB’s Top 100 prospects. Along with promising position players Franklin Arias and Jhostynxon Garcia, the Red Sox has the assets to craft a compelling offer. Executives around the league believe the Tigers would need a haul that strengthens both their future and present.

“I bet they will have to add Major League players elsewhere to consider it,” an American League executive told MLB.com. “They will need to demonstrate they improved the club overall.” That statement underscores just how valuable Skubal has become, and how steep the asking price would be for any potential suitor.

If Boston were to pull off such a move, the impact would be immediate. A rotation featuring Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet would rival any in the American League. The Tarik Skubal rumors have already fueled excitement among Red Sox fans dreaming of that dominant lefty duo. It could also restore the Red Sox as a true postseason powerhouse. But will the Tigers risk breaking up their rising core for a massive return? Or will they keep Skubal to anchor another playoff run?