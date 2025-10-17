The Detroit Tigers have lost in Game 5 of the American League Division Series in two consecutive seasons. They have built a contender around an ace with an elite manager and could be good for a while. But an unwillingness to pay that ace could cost them. The Tigers could trade Tarik Skubal this offseason, as he enters his final year before free agency. Jomboy personality Chris Rose believes that will be the outcome this winter.

Rose truly believes the Tigers will end up trading Tarik Skubal Presented by @BoschToolsNA pic.twitter.com/nFmn4tdhxZ — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think they're going to trade him, man,” Rose said. “I really do, I firmly believe it, I don't think there's any way they are going to start a contract that goes like 360-or-70 million.”

“Doesn't sound like he's getting an extension, Chris,” Rose's co-host Trevor Plouffe responded. “I mean $250 million apart,” the former third baseman continued, referencing a Jon Heyman report from Friday. The insider stated that the two sides were that far apart in early negotiations. Back to Plouffe, “Either he's getting extremely low-balled, or Scott Boras is looking for the sky, which maybe he should be.”

Then, both hosts compared this negotiation to that of former Tigers' ace Max Scherzer. Instead of extending the then 30-year-old, they let him walk to the Washington Nationals. He signed a seven-year, $210 million deal in Washington, winning two Cy Youngs and a World Series in the Nation's Capital.

The Tigers could trade Skubal and get a haul in return. But as the famed Family Guy clip said, “It could be anything, Lois. It could even be a boat!” The Tigers know what they have in Skubal: the best pitcher in the American League, if not in the world. They can re-sign him and keep the offensive core around him. And if they decide to go prospect hunting, it could blow up in their face again.

Should the Tigers trade Tarik Skubal this offseason?