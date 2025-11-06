The Buffalo Bills enter Week 10 riding high after a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They will look to keep their momentum rolling in a divisional clash with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo’s offense, led by MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, is in peak form. Allen’s mastery over Miami is well documented, too. He holds a 14–2 career record and an average of three total touchdowns per game. Combine that with running back James Cook’s emergence as a ground-game weapon, and the Bills’ offense looks poised to feast on a Miami defense ranked near the bottom of the league in both rushing and passing metrics.

Unraveling Dolphins

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are fighting to keep their season from completely unraveling. At 2–7, Miami’s offense has sputtered behind an inconsistent Tua Tagovailoa. He leads the league with 11 interceptions. Their -8 turnover differential is emblematic of a team that can’t get out of its own way. The Thursday night matchup between these teams earlier this season was surprisingly close. However, much has changed since then. The Bills look rejuvenated, while the Dolphins appear defeated. This is especially true after trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, signaling a shift toward next year. This rematch could get ugly fast if Miami can’t protect the football or slow down Buffalo’s balanced attack.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Dolphins and the Bills in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Bills' defense forces multiple turnovers

One of Buffalo’s greatest strengths this season has been its ability to generate takeaways. That trend should continue in Miami. Recall that the Bills’ defense looked revitalized against Kansas City. They routinely frustrated Patrick Mahomes into uncharacteristic errors. Expect a mix of disguised coverages and blitz packages designed to force quick, risky throws.

In their Week 3 meeting, Buffalo intercepted Tua once and pressured him relentlessly. This time, the Bills are in line to create chaos again. Buffalo will force at least three turnovers, including two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Their opportunistic secondary will capitalize on every mistake. If the Bills jump out to an early lead, Tua’s desperation will only add to his turnover woes.

James Cook exploits Miami’s run defense

If there’s one glaring weakness the Bills can exploit, it’s Miami’s inability to stop the run. The Dolphins rank near the bottom of the NFL in rush yards allowed per game (145.6). They have given up over one rushing touchdown per week. That’s bad news against James Cook. He's coming off a string of strong performances and looks ready to take over games.

Buffalo’s offense is at its best when Cook establishes the run early. That would open play-action opportunities for Allen and force defenses into impossible decisions. In their Week 3 meeting, Cook’s versatility helped the Bills sustain drives and control the clock. This time around, expect even more production. Cook will surpass 120 total yards and score twice. The Dolphins’ front seven simply doesn’t have the discipline or physicality to keep him contained.

Miami sputters

Article Continues Below

It’s hard to overstate how much Miami’s offense has regressed. The Dolphins have been plagued by turnovers, penalties, and inconsistent quarterback play. Facing a surging Bills defense will only make matters worse.

Buffalo’s front four has been relentless in creating interior pressure. That spells trouble for Tua. Expect the Dolphins to struggle sustaining drives, settling for short completions that do little to threaten the Bills’ defense. Miami will fail to score an offensive touchdown, managing only field goals or points off defensive miscues. Buffalo’s defense will suffocate the Dolphins’ passing lanes and make this another long, frustrating night for Miami fans.

Josh Allen's MVP-caliber performance

If there’s one constant in the Bills-Dolphins rivalry, it’s Josh Allen’s dominance. Few quarterbacks in NFL history have owned a divisional opponent quite like Allen owns Miami. In 16 career games against the Dolphins, he’s averaged 268 passing yards, 56 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. Another explosive outing feels inevitable.

Allen will throw for over 300 yards, add two passing touchdowns, and rush for another score. His ability to improvise will be on full display. Expect Cook to set the tone on the ground, before Allen takes over through the air in the second half. By the final whistle, his possible MVP campaign will have another signature performance to bolster it.

Final prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 13

This game has all the makings of another one-sided chapter in the Allen–Tagovailoa saga. Buffalo is rolling on both sides of the ball, while Miami looks directionless and overmatched. The Bills’ defense will feast on turnovers, Cook will carve through the Dolphins’ front, and Allen will add to his growing MVP résumé.

The Dolphins’ season may effectively end on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bills will continue to climb toward another deep playoff run.