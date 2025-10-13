The Detroit Tigers have signed manager AJ Hinch to a contract extension, team president Scott Harris announced on Monday at the organization's season-ending press conference.

“We extended A.J. earlier in the year,” Harris announced, via MLB.com. “I absolutely love working with A.J. I think he’s one of the best managers in the game. We have now proactively extended him twice because we want him to be here as long as he’s willing to be here, and I want to work with him as long as I can possibly work with him. It was one of the easier conversations I’ve had, because … he wants to be here too, and I think we’re both bullish on our future in this organization, and we’re both proud of what we’ve done in the three years together.”

In five seasons with the Tigers, Hinch has compiled a 392-413 record, but that's with his two strongest seasons being the last two — a pair of ALDS losses.

Despite pushing their Division Series against the Seattle Mariners to the absolute limit, the season may be remembered more for the Tigers letting the Cleveland Guardians overcome a 15.5-game deficit in the standings. On July 8, Detroit led the then-second-place Kansas City Royals by 10 games, with Cleveland 5.5 behind them.

They went 28-41 the rest of the way as Cleveland caught fire, going from six games under .500 to division champions.

Detroit got the last laugh, however, ousting the Guardians, 2-1, in a three-game Wild Card series.

The Tigers did not release the terms of Hinch's extension.

“I’ve been in this chair for a long time, not just the managing chair in Detroit but across the league,” Hinch said, “and I have gotten asked a ton of contract and commitments and things like that. And I’m so happy being in Detroit, and I’m so proud to be the manager here. I love working for Scott, and it’s the second time that I was approached and asked for more, and it’s an immediate yes for me.”

Hinch added that the organization has not made any decisions yet about the rest of the coaching staff. The Tigers skipper has worked with the same staff the last two seasons.