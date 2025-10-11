This, unfortunately, is where the Detroit Tigers' 2025 season ends. Their wild 2025 campaign ended in the Divisional Round in a brutal 15-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners. Detroit started off the year hot, but the finish to the season leaves them with more questions than answers.

One of the big questions for the Tigers this offseason is infielder Gleyber Torres. Signed by the team this offseason to a one-year deal, the former New York Yankees hitter was an integral part of their success this season. However, Torres fell off a cliff in the second half.

Now, Torres has seemingly offered an explanation as to why he struggled in the last few months of the season. The Tigers hitter revealed that he will be undergoing hernia surgery, which has bothered him for the last month.

“Gleyber Torres plans to undergo hernia surgery soon,” Evan Woodberry reported. “He said he was battling that for the last month or so of the season. ‘I want to say thank you to the trainers, the medical staff. We worked really hard to keep me playing every day,' he said.”

Torres was selected to the All-Star Game this season, and for good reason. The Tigers second baseman batted a .281 average and had nine home runs and 45 RBIs during that period. He was one of the best hitters in the league during that stretch. However, his stats plummeted after the All-Star break, with his batting average dropping to a measly .223 and his OPS dropping to just .659 compared to his .812 OPS prior to the break.

With Torres' deal expiring after this season, it's fair to wonder if the Tigers will want to keep the star hitter. He's still just 28 years old, after all, and the hernia surgery might help him return to his pre-2025 All-Star break form. Torres, for his part, is interested in returning to Detroit for the next few years.

“I felt really good with this group since the first day. It felt like home. It was really special this year. Let's see what will happen in the future.”