The Detroit Tigers were eliminated from the postseason on Friday night, dropping Game 5 of the NLDS to the Seattle Mariners by a final score of 3-2. Now the attention shifts to the offseason — where veteran pitcher Jack Flaherty will need to make a decision on his $20 million contract option. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Flaherty has yet to make a decision. However, Flaherty had nothing but positive things to say about the Tigers, via Morosi.

“I love these guys, man. I came back here for a reason, to be with these guys, play with them, and be part of this team,” Flaherty said. “I didn’t want to leave it last year [before the trade to LA] . . . We’ve got a chance to do something special. We’ve got Skub (Tarik Skubal). You see what Javy (Baez) did with a resurgent year and what he did in the playoffs.

“You go around the diamond. Riley Greene’s special. Tork (Spencer Torkelson) is all the way back. I’m really happy for that guy, after what he went through last year . . . We’ve got some arms. It’s incredible what Troy Melton showed in this series. Casey (Mize) was an All-Star this year . . . It’s an incredible group. You take that all in.”

The Tigers' postseason disappointment doesn't tell the entire story of their 2025 campaign. Detroit started the season strong before blowing a 15.5 game lead in the American League Central, as the Cleveland Guardians shockingly won the division. It seemed as if the Tigers lost all momentum, but they were still able to sneak into the postseason as an AL Wild Card team.

Detroit then bounced back and upset Cleveland in the AL Wild Card Series. The Tigers made things interesting in the ALDS, but the Mariners ultimately got the job done in Game 5 in what was a competitive 15-inning affair.

Regardless, Flaherty is right to be excited about the Tigers' future. It remains to be seen if he will opt into his contract option. Even if he opts out, one has to imagine Flaherty will consider re-signing with Detroit.