As the Detroit Tigers have worked themselves back into playoff contention, their pitching staff has been led by perennial Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal. However, the prized left-hander may have priced himself out of Detroit.

Skubal is set to be a free agent after the 2026 season. The Tigers have tried to re-sign him, but have not come close towards an agreement. Because of this, Skubal was listed as the superstar most likely to be traded this offseason via Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The Tigers and their ace are simply too far apart in negotiations.

“The Tigers commenced negotiations on an extension with Skubal — who is entering his walk season — but were somewhat surprised to find they were about a quarter of a billion dollars off with their latest offer,” Bowden wrote. “Skubal and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates are considered the two best pitchers in the sport. To sign either one of them to a long-term deal, their current teams must expect to commit dollars far beyond the Gerritt Cole contract of nine years and $324 million and Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 11-year, $324 million pact.”

“Therefore, even though the Tigers are in position to compete for the postseason next year, it’s likely they shop Skubal at the Winter Meetings and try to make the best trade they can with so many big market teams with deep farm systems obviously wanting him, such as the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Yankees and Giants,” he concluded.

If the Tigers were to, or rather be forced to, make Skubal available for trade, nearly every team in the league would be calling. After winning Cy Young in 2024, the lefty put up an American League-best 2.21 ERA alongside a 241/33 K/BB ratio. It wouldn't be shocking to see Skubal take home the hardware again.

Detroit would look like a much different franchise without their ace. Still, they'd be sure to get a strong haul in return despite Skubal's contractual dilemmas.

Throughout the MLB offseason, Skubal's status will be highly monitored. A blockbuster trade would send a seismic shift through the league.