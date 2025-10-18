The New York Mets have once again emerged at the center of MLB trade rumors as the 2025 season approaches its conclusion, this time potentially with their eyes on Detroit Tigers superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal. With Skubal’s contract status apparently creating tension in the Tigers front office, New York may look to strike.

Skubal, 28-years-old, is entering his walk year in 2026 after back-to-back dominant seasons. The reigning AL Cy Young winner has recorded a 2.30 ERA across the last two seasons while logging over 190 innings each year. Though he has undergone two Tommy John surgeries, he remains one of the most coveted arms on the market. The Tigers reportedly offered him a deal worth $150 to $170 million, but the pitcher and agent Scott Boras are seeking over $400 million, according to an article written by The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Sammon also noted that the two were far from an agreement according to sources. He referenced reports from the New York Post that Detroit and the reigning AL Cy Young winner were over $200 million apart in contract negotiations last year already.

The outlook of the Mets rotation headed into the offseason is murky. Kodai Senga struggled with injuries, while depth pieces like Sean Manaea and David Peterson were inconsistent. Rookie Nolan McLean showed flashes but remains raw. Prospects Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong are intriguing, but untested over a full season. With limited stability, the club is widely expected to be active this winter.

A Skubal trade won’t come cheap. Detroit would likely demand two top pitching prospects and a premium position player in return. A potential package could include Tong, Sproat, and versatile infielder and top prospect Jett Williams. That type of deal would be unorthodox for David Stearns, who has typically avoided parting with top-end talent in his tenure. But with mounting pressure and a clear need for pitching, the Mets may be ready to shift course and retool the roster.

The Mets' front office has shown a willingness to potentially make this kind of move. If the southpaw becomes available, New York could make another offseason splash — similar to their pursuit of Garrett Crochet in 2024, even though a deal never materialized with the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers' decision will define their offseason plans. Whether they choose to extend or trade Skubal, the outcome may reshape both franchises and set the tone for the MLB trade rumor cycle throughout the winter.