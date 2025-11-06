The Minnesota Vikings may have found their future at quarterback, but JJ McCarthy says there’s more to his game-day mentality than most realize. The second-year signal-caller revealed this week that he enters a unique mental state when he takes the field — one he calls “Nine.”

The former national champion with the Michigan Wolverines has carried that same competitive drive into his professional career. McCarthy's time under Jim Harbaugh instilled the discipline and edge that now define his approach at the next level, shaping how he handles pressure and channels emotion on the NFL stage each week.

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a quote from McCarthy during media availability Wednesday afternoon about how he mentally transforms when it’s time for kickoff.

“For me, I call him, ‘Nine.’ Nine comes out, and I got to understand, like, ‘OK, he can't be at his peak performance throughout three and a half hours.’ So how do I find little ways on the sideline to get back to my breath, get back to my visualization, that can kind of maintain that intense competitive stamina throughout the whole game. But yeah, it’s just the pure will and determination to get the job done.”

McCarthy’s comments followed an emotional Week 9 win over the Detroit Lions, where his competitive edge was on full display throughout the afternoon. That fiery energy, he says, is part of the transformation that keeps him locked in through every snap.

The insight also offers fans a rare glimpse into the psychology of NFL competition — where mental strength often separates the good from the great. McCarthy’s version of “Nine” mirrors how some elite athletes have used alter egos to fuel their performance.

As the Vikings prepare for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, McCarthy’s focus will be tested once again. His ability to channel that “Nine” energy could determine how far Minnesota’s offense can climb.