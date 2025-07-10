The Detroit Tigers have emerged as one of the American League’s most surprising contenders in 2025, powered by a deep lineup and a pitching staff that’s exceeded expectations. Yet, as the postseason race intensifies, one glaring weakness remains: third base. Despite a strong start to the year, Detroit’s hot corner has been a revolving door, with Andy Ibanez and Jace Jung unable to provide consistent production. Ibanez’s struggles at the plate and Jung’s uneven transition to the majors have left the Tigers searching for an upgrade.

Enter Eugenio Suarez, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ slugging third baseman. After a resurgent 2024, Suarez has continued to showcase his trademark power, ranking among the National League leaders in home runs and RBIs while posting a .251/.320/.563 slash line with 26 homers by early July. His improved contact rate and veteran presence would immediately lengthen the Tigers’ lineup, slotting perfectly between left-handed bats Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene. Suarez’s ability to handle the defensive demands of third base and his postseason experience make him a natural fit for a Detroit team with October ambitions.

For Arizona, the calculus is different. The Diamondbacks, hovering near .500 and facing a crowded infield picture, have made it clear they’re willing to listen to offers for Suarez, especially with top prospect Jordan Lawlar ready for a big-league role and the team unlikely to exercise Suarez’s $15 million club option for 2026. Moving Suarez now allows Arizona to recoup value before he hits free agency, while clearing the way for Lawlar and potentially addressing other roster needs.

Eugenio Suarez Is A Need For The Detroit Tigers

The Tigers’ interest in Suarez is rooted in both immediate need and strategic vision. Detroit’s front office has signaled a willingness to use its prospect depth to address weaknesses, and the window for contention is wide open with a young, controllable core. While the Tigers’ bullpen remains an area to monitor, the urgency to upgrade third base has grown as the deadline approaches. Suarez’s expiring contract minimizes long-term risk, and his power bat could be the missing piece for a deep playoff run.

Arizona, on the other hand, is balancing the desire to remain competitive with the need to plan for the future. The Diamondbacks’ acquisition of Josh Naylor has solidified first base, and the emergence of Lawlar gives them flexibility at third. By trading Suarez, Arizona can target pitching depth and controllable young talent, two areas of need as they look to retool without a full rebuild.

Financially, Suarez’s remaining 2025 salary (just over $7 million as of early July) is manageable for the Tigers, and Arizona’s willingness to move off the contract increases the likelihood of a deal. The market for power-hitting infielders is thin, which gives the Diamondbacks leverage, but Detroit’s prospect capital and urgency make them an ideal trade partner.

The Perfect Trade Proposal

After evaluating both organizations’ needs, timelines, and the current market for infielders, the following trade proposal stands out as the perfect fit for both clubs:

Detroit Tigers receive:

Eugenio Suarez

Arizona Diamondbacks receive:

Jace Jung

Keider Montero

This deal gives Detroit the immediate upgrade it needs at third base without mortgaging the future. Suarez’s power and postseason pedigree would transform the Tigers’ lineup, giving manager AJ Hinch a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat and stabilizing the infield defense. His expiring contract aligns with Detroit’s competitive window and financial flexibility, allowing the Tigers to reassess at season’s end without a long-term commitment.

For Arizona, the return is significant and addresses multiple organizational needs. Jace Jung, a polished left-handed hitter with plus power and defensive versatility, could step in at third base or second, depending on how the Diamondbacks deploy Lawlar and their infield mix. Keider Montero, who has impressed in his seven starts in his brief stint in the majors, where he has compiled a 4-1 record with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 62 innings, adds immediate pitching depth to a staff that has battled injuries and inconsistency.

Keider Montero ✅ Apertura de calidad esta noche con los @tigers en su regreso a las mayores 6.0 IP/ 4 H/ 1CL / 1BB /4K / 3.77 ERA Salió ganando su juego 4 del año #LeonesDelCaracasEnMLB

#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/RzegKU286j — Mundo Caraquista®️ (@MundoCaraqu1sta) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

This proposal reflects the reality of the 2025 trade market, impact bats are scarce, and teams must pay a premium to address specific needs. Detroit parts with two promising young players but retains its core and top pitching prospects, while Arizona maximizes value for an asset it was unlikely to retain beyond this season.

If executed, this trade could reshape the playoff picture in both leagues. The Tigers would solidify their status as AL contenders, while the Diamondbacks accelerate their retooling with a blend of immediate help and future upside. As the deadline drama unfolds, this is the type of bold, win-win move that could define the 2025 season for both franchises.