The Detroit Tigers sit steady atop the American League East. At 59-34 before Wednesday's game against the the Tampa Bay Rays, they are likely to be the first Major League Baseball team to 60 wins this season. However, the Tigers' success and unsung heroes does not mean the roster does not have holes. Detroit is under pressure to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez, and Spencer Torkelson are all All-Stars(the former two will start this year's game), making third base the weakest point in the Tigers' infield. Rumors have begun swirling that Pittsburgh Pirates star third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes could be available over the next few weeks. The former Gold Glove winner and his $70 million contract figures to be top target.

While Zach McKinstry has done well at third for Detroit in 2025, Hayes' potential makes him a name worth pursuing. The Tigers will have competition if they decide to enter the bidding war, including the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. While all three teams are under pressure to make a big move, Detroit's prospects and depth give them an edge over the competition.

Hayes is in the middle of another average season in Pittsburgh. In his defense, he and Brian Reynolds have been expected to provide almost all of the Pirates' offense in 2025. The team's struggles have given life to the rumors that their best players, including Paul Skenes, could be had for the right price. While Pittsburgh has worked hard to deny Skenes' rumors, Hayes is a much more realistic option.

Here is a trade the Tigers could offer the Pirates for Hayes before the July 31 deadline.

Tigers receive: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pirates receive: 3B Zach McKinstry, SP Jaden Hamm

Why should the Tigers trade for Hayes?

Hayes, Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz entered the season as one of the more intriguing young trios in MLB. Months into the season, all three have fallen back down to earth. However, Hayes has been the best of the three, even if he lacks their power. Cruz represents the Pirates in this year's Home Run Derby while Reynolds' 10 home runs are second on the team.

Hayes' value comes in his .240 average and his elite defense at third base. He has the best DWAR on Pittsburgh's roster by a mile and is well on his way to another Gold Glove. The Tigers have more than enough offense to get them back to the American League playoffs. However, McKinstry's defense presents the main concern behind an excellent pitching staff.

Hayes plugs that hole very well, even if his power is worse than McKinstry's. Despite that Hayes could do better in the Tigers' lineup than the 30-year-old. If pitchers no longer have the option to pitch around Hayes, he will get better pitches to hit, which will help his offensive numbers. If he can rebound in Detroit, he is another batter pitchers don't want to face.

Arguably the best thing about trading for Hayes is his contract. If the Tigers were to pull off the blockbuster deal, they would have him under contract until 2029 with a club option the next season. Having a player of Hayes' caliber at such a low price locked up for the rest of the decade is too good to refuse. Detroit is not the biggest market, making value contracts the key to their success.

Why should the Pirates trade for McKinstry and Hamm?

If the rumors surrounding Hayes, Skenes, and other players on the Pirates' roster carry any truth, it sends a clear signal. Pittsburgh does not think it has enough to contend for a playoff spot in the National League this season. If that is the case, their best move might be to hold a fire sale at the deadline and focus on the future.

Skenes is just 23 years old. Neither Cruz nor Jack Suwinski have reached their primes, and the sky's the limit. Hayes, on the other hand, might not get any better than he is right now. If he can't play with. enough power to match his defensive prowess, the Pirates might want to sell as high as they can on him. If the rumors are true, the Cubs, Tigers, and Yankees will line up for Hayes.

McKinstry represents a bridge option at third base that can contribute at the plate for Pittsburgh. While his defense is a step down from the former Gold Glove winner, the Pirates would value his offense far more. A couple of runs per game could be the difference between Skenes leaving his starts with wins rather than losses.

The other player in the trade, Jaden Hamm, is the best pitching prospect the Tigers have. The 22-year-old has held his own in Double-A Erie so far this season, but is still at least one season away from making the jump to the major league level. However, he could benefit from having Skenes as a mentor to help him grow his game on the mound.

If things work out well, Hamm and Skenes could lead a young Pirates rotation to dominance. With enough balance on the offensive end from McKinstry, Pittsburgh could have a bounce back season in 2026. On the other side of the trade, Hayes could be the missing piece the Tigers need to win their first World Series title since 1984.