The Pittsburgh Pirates are officially headed for the national spotlight during the upcoming MLB All-Star Weekend, thanks to Oneil Cruz, who will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby. The Pirates slugger is widely known for his jaw-dropping power, and his presence in Atlanta is already generating buzz across the league.

Cruz made his intentions clear in a quote posted by MLB reporter Alex Stumpf on X (formerly Twitter), offering insight through interpreter and batting practice coach Stephen Morales.

“I like to hit balls far. I think I’m going to enjoy it a lot.”

Morales will be throwing to Cruz at the Derby, a unique advantage in a timed format where rhythm and familiarity are everything. This marks Cruz’s first direct comment about the event, ending speculation about whether the Statcast leader would take the national stage.

From a numbers standpoint, Cruz is built for this showcase. In 2025, he’s batting .203 with 15 home runs, 28 stolen bases (which leads MLB) and a .402 slugging percentage. While his average is down, his exit velocity and power numbers tell the real story. The 6-foot-7 shortstop crushed a 122.9 mph home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25th, the hardest-hit ball in the Statcast era.

This appearance is also a significant spotlight moment for the Pirates, a team that rarely receives national attention outside of ace Paul Skenes. Cruz’s inclusion in the Home Run Derby presents a valuable branding opportunity for a franchise in rebuild mode. His 463-foot blast on April 23rd against the Los Angeles Angels and his longest career home run, a 472-foot shot off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt on July 27th, 2024, showcase the raw power that makes him a must-watch hitter.

His combination of raw strength and athleticism also positions him for a potential 30-30 season, 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, something no Pirates player has accomplished since Barry Bonds. That blend of speed and power makes Cruz the most explosive dual-threat in the competition, a perfect match for the Derby’s high-stakes format.

As MLB All-Star Weekend approaches, Cruz’s presence gives fans and scouts a reason to tune in. The Pirates have their franchise face on a national stage, and with Morales in his corner and record-breaking tools at the plate, Cruz might just steal the show.