Christian Walker has been in and out for the Houston Astros. Throughout spring training, Walker was dealing with an injury. Fast forward to the regular season, and it seems that he's ready for the regular season to commence.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), he explained that Walker is a “full go” for Opening Day weekend.

The move isn't totally a surprise, but what happened before certainly was. The Astros released Jon Singleton, one of the veterans on the team. He was 31 years old and played for the past two seasons.

Regardless, releasing him might've been the sign that Walker was ready to come back. After the latter dealt with an oblique injury during the Arizona Diamondbacks campaign, he's proven to be an effective hitter and defender.

Funny enough, Walker has won three consecutive Gold Glove awards. Not to mention, he hit 33 home runs during the Diamondbacks' quest to the World Series.

Now, he'll have the chance to showcase that talent with the Astros. With one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the country, things are looking good for the slugger.

Christian Walker's injury is a sigh of relief for the Astros

He dealt with this injury throughout spring training. It was a concern because Walker signed a three-year deal with the Astros in the offseason.

He was their prized possession and major offseason acquisition. Although the franchise traded Kyle Tucker away, getting Walker might make up some of the power and defense he provided.

The career .250 hitter might have some better averages with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez batting in front and behind him. Pitchers might feel more comfortable pitching to him.

Although he's been a strikeout concern, his plate discipline has been much better as his career has progressed.

In the first series of the season, it will be a tough one. If things go right for both clubs, it could be a potential World Series matchup. The Astros will take on the New York Mets for a three-game set.

Walker's power could be the difference maker in that series. Also, his defense at first base will be a welcome sight. Having someone elite at one corner will take any added pressure off of the pitching staff.

Health hasn't been too much of an issue for Walker. However, with this injury coming up during spring training, doing some control would be essential. It will help the Astros, and Walker in the long run.