Christian Walker, the Houston Astros' major offseason signing, will be on the Opening Day roster as he comes back from an oblique injury.

Walker took seven at-bats in a minor league game on Tuesday and will travel to Houston tonight. The Astros open the season at home on Thursday against the New York Mets, and Walker is expected to be in the lineup, according to manager Joe Espada.

Walker played in only four spring training games before suffering his injury. He went 4-8 with three doubles and two walks in that time.

The Astros signed Walker in December after getting little-to-no production from first base in 2024. Jose Abreu and the newly released Jon Singleton combined to give Houston the 27th-best OPS in the league at the position (.651). Walker, meanwhile, hit for an .803 OPS last year to go with his 26 home runs and NL Gold Glove at first base. The Astros signed him for three years and $60 million.

While Walker is a clear upgrade at first base for Houston, he will have to do more than simply out-perform Singleton and Abreu. The team also lost sluggers Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the offseason and Walker is a major part of making up for their production.

Cam Smith will also make the Astros' Opening Day roster

While Walker will man first base on Thursday for the Astros, top prospect Cam Smith is going to get the start in right field.

Smith played only 32 games in the minor leagues after the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the first round last year. Chicago then dealt him to Houston in the Tucker trade over the winter.

In 15 games this spring, he hit .342 with four home runs and a 1.129 OPS. As Grapefruit League play continued, Espada moved him from third base, his natural position, to the outfield where he would be able to get more at bats with the big league team.

Though Smith has yet to play an inning in the majors, he already has the respect of his teammates.

“He’s a guy that you just have to keep testing him and see how far you can push him,” shortstop Jeremy Peña told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “He’s going to fight back. He’s the one that’s going to push back. He’s just got to show you what he’s got.”

Mauricio Dubón took it even further.

“When he has an idea of what they’re going to do to him in the big leagues, I think he’s going to be the next 60-homer guy,” he predicted.