The Las Vegas Raiders reached a tipping point after a 2-9 start that featured ongoing issues on offense and growing internal disarray within the coaching staff. Following what Pete Carroll described as a Week 11 “debacle” loss at home to the Cleveland Browns, the head coach decided to dismiss offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

The move placed Carroll at the center of scrutiny through the remainder of the 2025 season and underscored the disconnect in the team’s coaching structure. Kelly’s 11-game run ended as one of the franchise’s most turbulent chapters, during which the Raiders fielded one of the league’s lowest-ranked offenses under the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator.

Quarterback coach Greg Olson was elevated to play-caller duties, offering a clean slate and, as Carroll framed it, an early opportunity to restore functionality inside the building. Speaking after the Raiders’ matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a 31-14 defeat that dropped Las Vegas to 2-10 and marked the team’s sixth consecutive loss, Carroll struck a measured but positive tone.

“Offensively, to have an expectation that we're gonna flip-flop and all of the sudden be ripping, we would have liked to have seen that, but that didn't happen, and we're a ways away,” Carroll told reporters after the game, via Jesse Merrick of SBSN. “But everybody communicated really well, we had no problem functioning, all of that, in a couple days time, that's a nice accomplishment by those guys.”

Carroll made it clear that drastic improvement would not magically appear overnight, but early progress could still be meaningful. The coach provided immediate public backing for Olson’s transition, emphasizing the importance of communication and structure during the abrupt change.

For the Raiders, Geno Smith completed 18 of 23 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The offense converted just two of eight third-downs and never mounted a challenge in the second half.

However, for Carroll, the focus remains fixed beyond one result, and with Olson now steering the offense, the Raiders must demonstrate incremental growth and stability as they prepare for a massive challenge against the Denver Broncos (10-2) in Week 14.